House sending Trump impeachment to Senate Monday

House Democrats will bring the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate late Monday evening. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the impeachment trial can heal the nation by bringing real accountability. (Jan. 25)

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: The House managers will come to read the articles of impeachment at 7:00 PM on Monday. That's January the 25th. Then on the 26th, members will be sworn in to sit for the trial, 'cause remember, the senators are jurors. After that, both the House managers and the president's defense will spe-- have a period of time to draft their legal briefs.

In terms of impeachment, look, everyone wants to put this awful chapter in American history behind us. But sweeping it under the rug will not bring healing. The only way to bring healing is to actually have real accountability, which this trial affords.