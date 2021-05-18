House sends anti-Asian hate crimes bill to Biden's desk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The House voted 364-62 on Tuesday to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and send it to President Biden's desk, who has said he will sign the measure into law.

Why it matters: Introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), the bill is Congress' first substantial effort to address the rise of anti-Asian hate this past year, which has included stabbings, sexual assault and elder abuse.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Senate cleared the legislation — which would train law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism, among other measures — with a rare bipartisan vote last month.

What they're saying: "Those of Asian descent have been blamed and scapegoated for the outbreak of COVID-19, and as a result, Asian Americans have been beaten, slashed, spat on and even killed," Meng said in a statement commending her colleagues. "Asian Americans are tired of living in fear."

  • "[W]e cannot fight hate crimes without fully understanding the scope of the problem," Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a statement. "That is why we need more tracking and reporting of these incidents, which is exactly what this bill will do."

  • "The epidemic of anti-AAPI violence is a challenge to the conscience of our country, and with today’s vital vote, Congress is taking bold, effective action to strengthen our nation’s defenses against hate crimes, save countless lives and advance justice," Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.

Over 75 Asian and LGBTQ organizations urged Congress to oppose the legislation last week, arguing it would only bolster policing and disproportionately hurt marginalized communities.

  • Lawmakers have maintained the bill improves hate crime tracking and not policing.

The big picture: In America's largest cities, anti-Asian hate has jumped 164% compared with this time last year, according to data from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

  • 24% of white Americans, however, don’t believe anti-Asian racism is a problem that should be addressed, per recent polling by the nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change.

Go deeper... Pew: Over 80% of Asian adults say violence against them is increasing

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from lawmakers.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Dems: AAPI hate crimes bill will help stop attacks

    Congress is set to approve legislation intended to curtail a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending to President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of recent brutal attacks. (May 18)

  • House passes bill to counter anti-Asian hate crimes, sending it to Biden's desk for his signature

    "Congress has the Asian American community's back," Rep. Grace Meng, who led the bill, said on Tuesday.

  • LAPD investigating abuse allegations against T.I and Tiny

    The couple have denied all allegations and are calling on their accusers to come out publicly.

  • Eleven children killed in Gaza ‘were taking part in programme helping them with trauma’

    Norwegian Refugee Council chief says group is ‘devastated’ to hear of deaths of young participants

  • Honda confirms manual transmission for 2022 Civic Si, Type R and Hatchback

    Honda will offer a manual transmission on the 2022 Civic Hatchback, Si and Type R as those variants become available and, as in the past, the upcoming Si and Type R will be sold exclusively in shift-it-yourself form. The 2021-2022 changeover is a big one for Honda's long-running compact nameplate. It brings the discontinuation of the coupe entirely, along with a brief hiatus for the sporty Si and hardcore Type-R as Honda wraps up development on its more enthusiast-oriented models.

  • Trauma children in Gaza experience is unlike anywhere else in the world, experts say

    In Gaza, more than 40% of the population are children under 14 years old. The impact of their trauma will be lifelong.

  • Man Fleeing Police Wedges Maserati Under The Highway

    Ok, now we’ve seen it all…

  • 5 Asian American moms who are making a difference on TikTok, Instagram and beyond

    These moms are getting their kids — and their audiences — excited about their rich heritage. The post 5 Asian American moms who are making a difference on TikTok, Instagram and beyond appeared first on In The Know.

  • A smuggling story involving Southeast Asia, Canada, Haiti, the Bahamas, Miami and prison

    A Canadian national and native of Sri Lanka tried to get six Sri Lankans to Canada the long way, via Miami. Instead, their journey ended in Turks and Caicos and his will end in U.S. federal prison.

  • Former Minnesota police officer to go on trial on Dec. 6 for shooting Daunte Wright

    The white Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis last month will go on trial beginning on Dec. 6, a state judge ruled on Monday. Kimberly Potter, 48, was captured on her colleagues' body-worn camera attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant in the suburban city of Brooklyn Center on April 11 after pulling him over because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The video shows Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, shouting "Taser!" while pointing her handgun at Wright, who was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel.

  • Egypt building boom sparks hope, and anger too

    Egypt is in the middle of an unprecedented building boom. New roads and bridges are being driven through parts of Cairo. Entire new cities are planned, and one million low-cost homes. It's all meant to galvanise the country's economy after decades of rapid population growth and unplanned building. After overthrowing the country's first democratically elected leader in 2013, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has a lot invested in the project's success. But local people aren't sure what to make of it.People are worried says this man. Plans to widen existing roads will mean many homes have to be demolished, he says. Cairo residents who have been forced to move say they were given good new homes on the outskirts. But some lost access to work as a result of the relocation. Economists also have some doubts. Though most welcome the spending on infrastructure, some worry it leaves deeper economic problems untouched. Yezid Sayigh is senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Centre: "The problem is, is it necessary on this scale? Was it necessary to invest so much in road transport to the exclusion of other aspects of transport like railways? And what's very important is that behind all the investment in real estate or in infrastructure, there's very little investment in the rest of the productive economy.”Egypt's government says as much as $70 billion will be spent on transport projects over the decade to 2024. The government hopes better connections will help develop many regions, by linking them to transport and basic services. And few dispute that there are problems to be tackled. A World Bank study in 2014 estimated that congestion in Cairo costs Egypt 3.6% of its GDP. But it also warned that simply building roads won't solve the problem. As projects press ahead, that warning will soon be put to the test.

  • The WHO must invite Taiwan to the World Health Assembly to convince the world it isn't beholden to China

    Despite excellent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan did not receive an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly.

  • Charles Parton, the ex-diplomat “fascinated” by China’s Communist Party

    The former diplomat on what the Chinese Communist Party wants, on eliminating ambiguity in the UK's China policy, and the difference between hawkish and mawkish.

  • Can Israel blast Gaza and still make friends in the Gulf?

    Scenes of devastation in Gaza are likely to make it harder for Israel to win its biggest diplomatic prize: recognition by Saudi Arabia. Arab officials have come together to condemn what they describe as flagrant Israeli violations during the past two weeks, from Israeli police action around Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque to deadly air strikes on the Gaza Strip. But in the United Arab Emirates, which along with Bahrain recognised Israel last year under the U.S.-backed "Abraham Accords", official criticism of Israel now often comes balanced with popular expression of hard words for the other side.

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush

    Hit the green with up to four players locally* or online** and golf with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters. Modes range from Standard Golf to the energetic Speed Golf and an RPG-like golf adventure in story mode. Intuitive motion or button controls, a shot gauge that adapts to the curve of the course, and other new features make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt with power.

  • HK suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan as tensions rise

    HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Hong Kong government's suspended on Tuesday operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign of escalating diplomatic tension between the global financial hub and the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims. Tension between Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government and Taiwan have risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a sweeping national security law in the city that prompted many activists to leave, some for Taiwan. A Hong Kong government representative did not provide an explanation for the decision to halt operations at the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office, adding only that the decision was not related to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

  • Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

    A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts, Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu said during a pretrial hearing. "I do find that there’s probable cause to support the charge against the defendant, Ms. Potter," Chu said.

  • How digital bank Cheese is aimed at serving the Asian American community

    Digital banking platform Cheese is aiming to serve Asian Americans and immigrants.&nbsp;Cheese Co-Founder & CEO Ken Lian and Actor&nbsp;& Cheese Chief Community Ambassador Jimmy Wong join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Move To Heaven review: Boy with Asperger's decodes messages from the dead

    The trauma cleaners' yellow boxes have heart-wrenching tales to tell.

  • COVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts

    Gaza's hospitals were already struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict with Israel erupted last week. "The Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip - the coronavirus front and the other front, which is more difficult, is the injuries and the wounded," said Marwan Abu Sada, the director of surgery in Gaza's main Shifa hospital. More than a week into fighting, with Palestinians pounded night and day by airstrikes and Israelis racing for refuge from rockets as sirens wail, Gaza's doctors are battling to keep pace.