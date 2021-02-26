House set to approve Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

The House is set to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, possibly without Republican support. Kris Van Cleave shares the latest.

Video Transcript

NORAH O'DONNELL: And here in Washington tonight, House Democrats are on the verge of passing the president's comprehensive COVID relief plan. But even if the bill becomes a law, it will be missing a key priority for the Biden administration-- a hike in the minimum wage. CBS' Kris Van Cleave reports from the Capitol.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Tonight, debate over President Biden's COVID relief bill off to a contentious start in the House.

ED PERLMUTTER: America needs this. America wants this. And they're going to get it.

JASON SMITH: This is the wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Despite the president's assurances he would get Republican support, none have signaled they'll back the $1.9 trillion bill that includes $160 billion to help with vaccine distribution, $130 billion for schools, and $30 billion for rental assistance. There's also an additional $400 weekly unemployment benefit and up to $1,400 stimulus checks.

- I needed the stimulus last year.

- Christine Adenowsky and her husband are barely keeping a roof over their two kids heads. He's working two jobs, and she's working full-time from their Florida home. She says, they need all the help they can get.

- I wake up not in the morning, but in the middle of the night, with panic about, oh, you know, my Lord, what am I going to tell my landlord?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Also in the House bill, a minimum wage hike to $15 an hour that's unlikely to survive in the Senate.

NANCY PELOSI: We will not rest until we pass the $15 minimum wage.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: 13 Republicans plan to vote on the bill remotely, citing the pandemic as the reason they can't vote in person. Tonight, CBS News has learned all 13 are attending the conservative political action conference in Orlando.

- We are America!

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: COVID relief could be in the hands of the Senate as early as Monday. They'll have to work quickly. They only have two weeks to get the bill to the president's desk before federal unemployment benefits expire. Norah?

NORAH O'DONNELL: Kris Van Cleave from the Capitol, thank you.