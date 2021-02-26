House set to approve Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

The House is set to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, possibly without Republican support. Kris Van Cleave shares the latest.

Video Transcript

NORAH O'DONNELL: And here in Washington tonight, House Democrats are on the verge of passing the president's comprehensive COVID relief plan. But even if the bill becomes a law, it will be missing a key priority for the Biden administration-- a hike in the minimum wage. CBS' Kris Van Cleave reports from the Capitol.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Tonight, debate over President Biden's COVID relief bill off to a contentious start in the House.

ED PERLMUTTER: America needs this. America wants this. And they're going to get it.

JASON SMITH: This is the wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Despite the president's assurances he would get Republican support, none have signaled they'll back the $1.9 trillion bill that includes $160 billion to help with vaccine distribution, $130 billion for schools, and $30 billion for rental assistance. There's also an additional $400 weekly unemployment benefit and up to $1,400 stimulus checks.

- I needed the stimulus last year.

- Christine Adenowsky and her husband are barely keeping a roof over their two kids heads. He's working two jobs, and she's working full-time from their Florida home. She says, they need all the help they can get.

- I wake up not in the morning, but in the middle of the night, with panic about, oh, you know, my Lord, what am I going to tell my landlord?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Also in the House bill, a minimum wage hike to $15 an hour that's unlikely to survive in the Senate.

NANCY PELOSI: We will not rest until we pass the $15 minimum wage.

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: 13 Republicans plan to vote on the bill remotely, citing the pandemic as the reason they can't vote in person. Tonight, CBS News has learned all 13 are attending the conservative political action conference in Orlando.

- We are America!

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: COVID relief could be in the hands of the Senate as early as Monday. They'll have to work quickly. They only have two weeks to get the bill to the president's desk before federal unemployment benefits expire. Norah?

NORAH O'DONNELL: Kris Van Cleave from the Capitol, thank you.

Recommended Stories

  • Chart of the Day: The Stimulus Check Effect

    In another sign of economic recovery, personal income jumped 10% in January, lifted by $600 government coronavirus relief payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, the Commerce Department said Friday. The monthly increase was the largest since April and followed a 0.6% increase in December and decreases in the previous two months (see the New York Times chart below). The “stimulus checks” helped fuel a surge in retail sales as personal consumption expenditures rose by 2.4% for the month, just below analyst estimates of 2.5%. The personal savings rate — or savings as a percentage of disposable income — also jumped to 20.5% as Americans socked away some $3.9 trillion, the government said. Inflation, meanwhile, remained tame, at 1.5% year over year. Why it matters: “The January data was the latest sign of the economy’s march forward, a trend also seen in recent reports on retail sales and orders of durable goods,” the Times reports. “Some economists are now predicting not just a period of growth after the pandemic, but perhaps even a post-Covid boom.” That boom, economists expect, will be unleashed once the health crisis has largely passed as consumers start spending the money they’ve saved up over the many months of the pandemic. But the data also suggest that the recovery remains dependent on government support, Diane Swonk, chief economist for the accounting firm Grant Thornton told the Times: “Technically, you could say we’re recovering,” she said. “But the patterns in both income and spending point out the fragility of the recovery without aid to bridge these waters that are poisonous.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • House to vote on Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill

    The bill is expected to pass, but a provision raising the minimum wage faces opposition in the Senate.

  • House on track to pass Biden's $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief bill

    Democrats are ready to push a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package through the House, but a minimum wage boost is unlikely to be in the version that lands on the president's desk.

  • Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan passes hurdle in U.S. House

    The U.S. House of Representatives moved toward a late-night vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill on Friday as Democrats who control the chamber steered the sweeping measure toward approval. The House Rules Committee turned back scores of Republican attempts to modify the package and sent it to the House floor for passage late Friday or early Saturday. With Republicans lining up in opposition, Democrats who hold a 221-211 majority have few votes to spare.

  • House sets to pass COVID-19 relief bill

    Congress is set to begin the process of approving Biden’s nearly $2 trillion final coronavirus aid package, despite Democrats being forced to drop their plan to hike up the minimum wage.

  • Stimulus measures helped lift 1.6 million Americans out of poverty

    The poverty rate fell to 11.3% in January, after reaching its pandemic peak of 11.8% in December.

  • Fact check: Post missing context about Dems asking Biden to relinquish sole power over nuclear launch

    A post about some House Democrats asking President Joe Biden to relinquish sole control of nuclear codes is missing context.

  • Bernie Sanders says Democrats will try to devise a backdoor to implement a $15 minimum wage after major stimulus setback

    Sanders said he would introduce a plan to end tax breaks for large corporations and set up incentives for small businesses to implement a pay hike.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • 'Bachelor' contestant Rachel Kirkconnell says she's going to 'amplify' antiracist voices on her Instagram page

    "Things will never change if we don't all work together," Kirkconnell said, after urging white people to "take accountability" for their actions.

  • What March's Aries Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

    Keep an eye on how relationship issues are communicated this month, Aries, and things should go your way.

  • Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”

  • Canada sticking to stimulus plan despite debt rumblings, sources say

    Canada's C$100 billion ($79 billion) stimulus plan is justified by the economic hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, government sources said, as analysts warned Ottawa against racking up too much debt and making investments that fail to boost growth. The International Monetary Fund fired a shot across the bow of sorts last week when it said Canada's fiscal risks had risen and that unjustified further spending could "weaken the credibility of the fiscal framework." Canada's Liberal government plans to roll out the stimulus over three years.

  • Maria Elvira Salazar promised to fund a ‘prosperity center.’ Her plans changed.

    During her 2020 campaign for Congress, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar promised to run a different kind of congressional office.

  • Exclusive: Duke’s Jalen Johnson withdraws from school

    He will continue to have access to Duke’s medical staff, both physical and behavioral health services, until he signs with an agent.

  • McKayla Maroney Reveals She Has Kidney Stones After 'Severe Pain' Sent Her to Emergency Room

    The Olympian shared a selfie from the hospital on Instagram Thursday

  • Senate Ruling: No $15 Minimum Wage in Democratic Relief Package

    A decision by the Senate parliamentarian has monkey-wrenched the party's plan to boost wages for millions

  • Australia COVID-19 cases trend lower, Qantas pushes back international flights

    Australia on Thursday continued its downward trend of COVID-19 cases, stoking hopes of a faster return to normal, while Qantas Airways pushed back international travel plans by four months as it waits on the country finishing its vaccination drive. Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, recorded no cases for nearly a week, suggesting the most recent outbreak in Melbourne has been contained, prompting authorities to flag easing of more restrictions soon. "With six days of zero cases, with the number of active cases falling each day... we can be quite positive about making some announcements tomorrow," state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters when asked about lifting of curbs on gatherings.

  • Gang clashes result in Ecuador's deadliest prison riots ever

    Ecuador experienced its deadliest prison riots ever this week when seemingly coordinated fights broke out in facilities in three different cities, leaving 79 inmates dead as of Wednesday and exposing the limited control that authorities have over people behind bars. Hundreds of police officers and military personnel converged on the prisons after the unrest began Monday night in the maximum-security wings as rival gangs fought for leadership. President Lenín Moreno, whose term ends in May, on Wednesday said he will ask other South American countries for help to tackle the crisis in Ecuador's prisons and acknowledged the system is deficient and lacks financial resources.