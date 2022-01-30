House shooting in Fort Worth lands person in the hospital; police are investigating

Police are looking for the person or people who shot at a house multiple times and injured someone inside the house who went to the hospital.

Police said officers arrived just after midnight Friday to the 2200 block of Prairie Avenue in response to a shooting call, where they found the house with bullet holes.

The person inside the home suffered a non-life threatening injury to the leg, according to police.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the case, and police said they have not yet identified the shooter or shooters. Police did not say what motives the shooter or shooters might have had or if the shooting was a drive-by.