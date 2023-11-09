House shoots down move to reduce WH press secretary’s salary to $1

The House rejected an amendment Thursday that would have decreased White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s salary to $1.

The amendment, introduced by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), was defeated 257-165-1, with 54 Republicans joining all Democrats in going against the move.

In campaigning for the amendment, Tenney called Jean-Pierre a “liar” and “anti-Semitic.”

“During Ms. Jean-Pierre’s tenure as press secretary, she has repeatedly lied to the American people and acting in a condescending manner towards reporters and also violated the Hatch Act,” Tenney said on the House floor Thursday.

The Hatch Act prevents executive branch employees from advocating for political or commercial interests while on the job. Tenney pointed to Jean-Pierre’s use of the phrase “MAGA Republicans,” which a watchdog has said was a violation of the law.

Tenney’s allegations of antisemitism were based in a controversy this week when Jean-Pierre initially declined to discuss instances of people pulling down posters of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas. Jean-Pierre later denounced those actions.

