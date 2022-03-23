House Speaker Cameron Sexton, other lawmakers subpoenaed in ongoing federal investigation

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, during a special legislative session at the state Capitol in October.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and other legislators have been subpoenaed in a federal investigation, just two weeks after a Republican lawmaker resigned and pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Sexton confirmed the subpoena in a statement Tuesday night.

“We have been fully cooperating with the federal authorities since I became speaker in 2019," Sexton said. "It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.”

News Channel 5 first reported the subpoenas Tuesday evening.

Former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, quickly resigned and entered a plea deal in early March following a charge of wire fraud. Smith agreed to cooperate with investigators in an ongoing federal probe which focuses at least in part on a shadowy political consultant firm set up by Cade Cothren, a one-time top aide to former House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin.

Smith pleaded guilty to working with Cothren and Casada, who is still a member of the House, in a scheme to defraud the state and members of their own Republican caucus.

Neither Cothren nor Casada have been charged with a crime, but the two were frequently referenced in Smith's charging documents. They have not returned requests for comment about Smith.

Prosecutors allege Smith, Casada and Cothren in 2019 schemed to set up and run the consulting firm fronted by Cothren, operating under a false identity of Matthew Phoenix. Cothren had recently resigned from the General Assembly amid a scandal involving illegal drugs and racist and sexist texts.

Phoenix Solutions was originally established to offer services to legislators facing primary challenges, but it later expanded to act as a vendor for the General Assembly's mailing services program and profited from taxpayer funds. Cothren allegedly provided Smith and Casada with kickbacks from the profits, according to court documents.

House Republicans moved to distance themselves from Phoenix Solutions after Smith's plea. Eight legislative campaigns and two political action committees spent nearly $200,000 with the company.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: House Speaker Cameron Sexton subpoenaed in federal investigation