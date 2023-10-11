House speaker election explained: After Kevin McCarthy was voted out, who will be the next speaker?

WASHINGTON − The question remains who will hold the gavel for the U.S. House speaker after hardline conservatives ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the role last week.

McCarthy last week became the first speaker of the House in U.S. history to be removed from the post via a procedure known as a motion to vacate.

The House is currently paralyzed and cannot pass any legislation without a speaker, including crucial government funding or international aid. Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is serving in a limited role as acting speaker, but it's unclear if McHenry can put any legislation on the House floor.

Here's the latest on the U.S. House speaker election:

What happened to Kevin McCarthy?

McCarthy made several concessions with hardline House conservatives that allowed him to first win the speaker's gavel in January. But these closed door deals unraveled as some of the most conservative members of his caucus, joined by Democrats, removed him from the seat.

The push to oust McCarthy began with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who introduced the resolution to vacate the speaker.

Gaetz and other hardline conservatives were outspoken and shared several complaints with how McCarthy handled the speakership, including failing to negotiate spending cuts and reforms, voting on a stopgap measure to extend government funding, failing to vote on individual spending bills and working with Democrats to avert a shutdown.

McCarthy's reign as speaker ended by a 216-210 vote.

The move to oust McCarthy – known as a motion to vacate – had the support of eight hard-right lawmakers.

How long was McCarthy speaker of the House?

McCarthy held the speakership for 269 days − one of the shortest terms for a House speaker in U.S. history.

Who are the speaker of the House candidates?

Two GOP lawmakers have emerged as possible successors to McCarthy: House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Scalise was expected to run for speaker after McCarthy was removed, given his position as the No. 2 ranking House Republican. The Louisiana lawmaker, who suffered a near-death experience in 2017 after a gunman opened fire at a practice session for the Congressional Baseball Game, has commanded respect from virtually every corner of the House GOP conference.

In August, Scalise was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He has since started treatment.

Jordan, who was a founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been a close ally of McCarthy and House GOP leadership. Chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is one of the lawmakers spearheading House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Scalise and Jordan have both already received endorsements from GOP lawmakers, revealing House Republicans' dilemma: The conference remains divided, and it’s unclear who can become speaker.

Who will be the next speaker?

After McCarthy was ousted from the role last week, House Republicans went home to decide on next steps.

House Republicans met Tuesday night to hold a candidate forum where prospective speakers will make their pitches to fellow GOP lawmakers. Then, they'll hold a secret vote on a nominee Wednesday night.

It's unclear when the House will hold an official speaker election. But the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants could pressure lawmakers to pick up the pace and elect a new speaker so the House can act on the war.

Contributing: Ken Tran

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House speaker election: Who will be the next speaker after McCarthy?