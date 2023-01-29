House Speaker McCarthy will meet with Biden on debt ceiling, spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday that he will meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss raising the federal debt ceiling while controlling government spending, adding that Republicans will not allow a U.S. debt default.

"I know the president said he didn't want to have any discussions. But I think it's very important that our whole government is designed to find compromise," McCarthy told CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "I want to find a reasonable and a responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling (and) take control of this runaway spending."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)