House Speaker Mike Johnson plans Biden impeachment inquiry vote next week

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is planning to ask lawmakers to vote next week to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry aimed at President Biden even though there is scant evidence of any wrongdoing.

The right-wing leader Tuesday said the vote is needed to allow investigators to gather more evidence about supposed misdeeds tied to business dealings of presidential son Hunter Biden and other relatives.

“The House has no choice if it’s going to follow its constitutional responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor so that when the subpoenas are challenged in court, it will be at the apex of our constitutional authority,” Johnson said.

Republican leaders say they have the near-unanimous support of the slender GOP majority to pass the impeachment inquiry even though ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy avoided taking a vote in the fall because he feared it would fail.

Johnson sought to downplay the importance of the inquiry vote.

“This vote is not a vote to impeach President Biden. This is a vote to continue the inquiry of impeachment,” Johnson said. Now that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been expelled, the GOP majority stands at just eight votes.

With all Democrats expected to oppose impeachment, Johnson can lose no more than three of his 221 Republican lawmakers to pass the inquiry.

The inquiry vote marks a flip-flop for Republicans who have insisted for months that the speaker has the power to launch an impeachment probe without a formal vote.

White House lawyers have used the lack of formal House authorization to undercut the probes, arguing that the entire investigation lacked “constitutional legitimacy.”

The impeachment inquiry could lead to Biden being dismissed from office if found guilty of what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Republicans have not named any potential misdeeds Biden may have committed and have not even claimed that he has done anything improper at all during his time as president.

Republican lawmakers say various payments to or from Joe Biden, including monthly car payments made on behalf of his son during his struggle with addiction, are evidence of some kind of nefarious Biden family business deal.

Democrats have scoffed at those claims and predict the impeachment effort will boomerang on Republicans if voters see it as a partisan distraction from GOP failures on kitchen table issues.

