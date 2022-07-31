House Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts Asia trip without Taiwan listed on her itinerary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her trip to the Indo-Pacific region without a mention of a stop in Taiwan.

Pelosi's office on Sunday said the congressional delegation she's leading will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, with a "focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."

A potential stop in Taiwan has risen as a tension point between the Washington and Beijing.

China has warned of "consequences" should the speaker visit.

It views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country. The U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without infuriating Beijing.

Pelosi is a staunch critic of China, recently saying it’s “important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

If she makes a stop in Taiwan, she would be the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit there since then-speaker Newt Gingrich went in 1997.

President Joe Biden has said the Pentagon doesn’t think a trip is a good idea. But administration officials have repeatedly emphasized the decision is Pelosi’s to make as the leader of a separate branch of the government.

Attempting to keep the lines of communication open, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone for three hours Thursday. China indicated that Taiwan was a significant topic of discussion during the call, with Xi reiterating the nation's firm opposition to independence.

Accompanying Pelosi are Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

