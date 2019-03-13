WASHINGTON – Amid the sweeping document requests and multiplying investigations that have come with Democratic control of the House, another consequence of the 2018 midterm election was noted this week on Capitol Hill: Vice President Mike Pence has lost some office space.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took back an honorary office on the House side of the Capitol that former Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., had given to Pence, NPR first reported Tuesday. Pence served alongside Ryan in the House for more than a decade.

Pence rarely used the office, which NPR described as "a symbolic gesture of the warm relationship Pence enjoyed with Ryan and the House GOP." As the president of the Senate, Pence has an office on that chamber's side of the building.

Pizza intern: How the hallway 'pizza intern' became the viral star during Michael Cohen's testimony

Romney's Twinkie birthday cake: Twitter mocks Mitt Romney for the way he blows out his candles

A senior Democratic aide told USA TODAY that room assignments are reviewed and changed at the beginning of every Congress and that Pence was the first vice president in 25 years to have office space on the House side of the Capitol.

Pelosi is giving as well as taking away, however. Even as she reassigns Pence's former office, the speaker is giving the White House legislative affairs team office space that it did not have under the Republican majority.





This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes back honorary office Paul Ryan gave to Mike Pence