House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanks National Guard at Capitol before impeachment hearing

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., thanked several members of the National Guard outside the Capitol before she spoke on the House floor.

Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi, tweeted an image of Pelosi speaking to the National Guard members standing in front of the Capitol.

“The Speaker of the House thanks the men and women of the National Guard for protecting the U.S. Capitol,” Hammill tweeted.

After the deadly riot on Jan. 6, the D.C. National Guard surrounded the Capitol with rifles and filled the halls as the House convenes for impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, whom lawmakers have accused of inciting the attack.

In this image released by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's Office, Pelosi speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington.

National Guard troops lined the side of the Capitol halls, sleeping as House members began the impeachment hearings.

Riot shields, rifles and naps: Photos show National Guard filling Capitol

The National Guard is a part of several security measures the Department of Homeland Security have implemented leading up to Inauguration Day. In addition to troops, a metal fence now surrounds the building.

Live impeachment updates: Pelosi says Trump 'must go' as impeachment debate starts

The increased security measure comes after learning that a heavily armed man, who was a part of last week’s deadly riot, previously sent text messages threatening to kill Pelosi, according to a government memorandum.

One text read: “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi (expletive) speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nancy Pelosi thanks National Guard before Impeachment hearing

    With vaccinations across the country off to a painfully slow start, the Trump administration on Tuesday announced sweeping changes. The new measures include releasing millions of coronavirus vaccine doses held back for second shots and expanding the pool of people who eligible. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar: "We are telling states, they should open vaccinations to people 65 and over and all people under 65 with a co-morbidity." Secretary Azar also said the administration would deploy teams to mass vaccination sites, should states request assistance. Most states prioritized health-care workers and nursing home staff and residents for their first vaccine deliveries, which began last month. But the process has been slow due partly to the complexity of giving vaccines to these groups. And last week, the CDC made clear states can move on to the next priority group - people 75 and older and essential workers - without finishing that first round of inoculations, but fewer than 20 states have done so. California this week will turn the Disneyland theme park known as the "happiest place on earth" -- into a massive Covid-19 vaccination site. And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, who has prioritized inoculating those 65 and older from the start -- unveiled a new vaccination effort at The Villages, a sprawling retirement community. "This site here is going to be able to handle between 800 and 1,000 vaccines a day." As of Monday, nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose far fewer than the 25 million total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government. The vaccinations have yet to make a dent in the health crisis as the pandemic claimed on average about 3,200 lives nationwide each day over the last week.