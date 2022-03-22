🌱 House Speaker Pelosi Visits Dallas + Baby Zebra Born

Happy Tuesday, people of Dallas! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

Mostly cloudy; windy, cooler. High: 59 Low: 44.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended a roundtable at Dallas County Health and Human Services on Monday. Speaker Pelosi discussed expanding Medicaid and the rising costs of prescription medications. She also addressed the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) The Price Is Right is coming to Dallas Thursday, Apr. 7. Participants will be able to win prizes with a grand prize of $50,000 being available to one lucky winner. The show is celebrating its 50th season as the longest-running game show in television history. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Dallas Zoo officials celebrate the birth of a new baby zebra. Wanda the mountain zebra gave birth to a healthy 60-pound baby boy. The exciting announcement was made on the zoo's Twitter account. Click the link to see the adorable photo. (CW33 Dallas)

Today in Dallas:

MDHA Breakout Space At Dallas Public Library (8:00 AM)

Black Lives, Black Letters: Primary Sources in African American History and Literature At Southern Methodist University (8:30 AM)

From my notebook:

SPCA of Texas shares a heartwarming adoption story. Click to read about Dean's new home. (Instagram)

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting at 5200 Botham Jean Boulevard. The department is asking anyone with video footage to contact Detective Alec Lopez. (Facebook)

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department reaffirms its commitment to conservation, health, and social equity. Click to learn more. (Facebook)

