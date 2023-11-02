House speaker tells Republican senators he supports Ukraine aid – Politico

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Senate Republicans on Wednesday, 1 November that he supports providing aid to Ukraine, though he drew a clear line against combining it with money for Israel.

Source: Politico

Details: The newly-elected speaker has made clear that he supports allocating money to protect Ukraine from Russia, even if it differs in size or scope from what US President Joe Biden wants.

Johnson also told senators that increased border security and funding for Ukraine are "inextricably intertwined."

In fact, Johnson made it clear that he sees funding for Israel as a subject for one discussion, and problems with the border and Ukraine as another.

Senator Roger Marshall said that if Johnson had tried to combine these voting aids, "his caucus would revolt and it would probably be the end of the speakership."

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said about Johnson's position on Ukraine and Israel: "He said over and over, ‘Listen — for me it's just numbers. I cannot do them together’."

Background:

After becoming speaker last week, Johnson, who previously voted against aid to Ukraine, said he supported funding for Ukraine but wanted to consider it separately and required increased oversight of how the money is spent.

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives, led by new Speaker Mike Johnson, on 30 October introduced a separate US$14.3 billion aid plan for Israel alone, contrary to the White House's US$106 billion initiative which included aid to Ukraine.

