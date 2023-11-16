House Speaker Tim Moore buying ads on Charlotte radio and TV in congressional bid

House Speaker Tim Moore wasted no time getting on Charlotte-area airwaves to convince voters he should represent them in Congress.

On Thursday morning, Moore, a Republican from Kings Mountain, announced a $1.1 million ad buy for his congressional campaign. He is running to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District that encompasses Burke, Cleveland, Gaston, Rutherford and parts of Mecklenburg and Polk counties.

He said in a news release that he is able to pay for the ad time after 11 major fundraising events in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington and Belmont.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support across the district and the state,” Moore said in a news release Thursday morning.

The announcement comes just nine days after Moore announced his congressional campaign, following months if not years of speculation that he was interested in running.

Jeff Jackson drawn out, Moore faces Harrigan

Currently, Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat from Charlotte, represents the 14th district. But House Republicans, including Moore, voted to change the congressional districts to give Republicans an upper hand in the 2024 elections.

That meant diluting Jackson’s district of Democratic voters, and making it easier for a Republican to win there.

Jackson decided instead of seeking reelection, an option that would have more than likely resulted in a loss, he would run for attorney general.

Democrats haven’t announced a candidate to replace Jackson.

Moore will face off against Pat Harrigan, an Army veteran and gun designer, in the Republican primary to be held on March 5.

Harrigan, who had been campaigning long before Moore entered the race, wasted no time attacking Moore’s candidacy and calling him “corrupt.”

Moore has largely stayed out of the news media since announcing and has been focused on campaign events. His statement Thursday morning is his first since declaring his candidacy.

In declaring for Congress and again in announcing the ads, Moore touted his record as House speaker.

“Washington has been broken for a long time, but North Carolina Republicans fixed Raleigh when we won a majority in 2010, and I plan to go to Washington and fix it,” Moore said Thursday. “Republicans have to own up to their promises about closing the border, cutting taxes and working to balance a federal budget.”

Moore bought both television and radio ads and will air them from the first week of December through March 5. The TV ads will begin Jan. 22.