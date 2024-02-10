House takes charity basketball game over Senate

Feb. 9—Members of the House of Representatives were giddy and gloating Friday as they celebrated their Thursday night win over the Senate in the annual Hoops 4 Hope basketball game.

The House took the game at the Santa Fe Indian School 34-22 and come Friday, the chamber was blasting Queen's rock anthem "We Are the Champions" on its loudspeaker system to let everyone know of the victory.

Hoops 4 Hope is an annual fundraising effort to help support cancer patients at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Over the past two decades it has raised about $300,000, according to the center's website.

It's one of the rare bipartisan efforts in that Democrats and Republicans in the House team up to take on Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

While the energy on the court Thursday night was, at the very least, respectfully competitive and sometimes quite vibrant, the afterglow of the House win was still pretty bright come Friday afternoon.

When House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, asked Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, if it was true Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, had elbowed a couple of senators during the game, Chasey simply responded, "He didn't get caught, Mr. Speaker."

Members of the House strode into the Senate chamber to reclaim the "Hoops 4 Hope" trophy during Friday's floor debate — the Senate won last year's game.

"I've got to say, you beat us fair and square, all right, but next year is another year," said Sen. Bill O'Neill, D-Albuquerque, who organizes the game.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, one of the more aggressive players of the night, said beforehand that House members had "put up the weakest layups you've ever seen" during the game.

"I had the opportunity to show them what the upper chamber does not just to their shots but to their bills," he said. "You put in trash shots or you put in trash bills, the Senate will take them out."

Among the House members who visited the Senate chamber to take the trophy was Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Glencoe, who gave props to Lt. Howie Morales, who presides over the Senate.

"I didn't know the lieutenant governors could ball like that," he said.

Fans watching the game said two players in particular stood: the Romeros.

Reps. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, and Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque, were quick on their feet, with Andrés Romero stealing the ball a few times and landing several shots.

Vincent said the MVP award should go to Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, an 81-year-old Albuquerque Democrat who scored a wicked shot.

"I hope I'm on the court [at his age], and I can throw hook shots and rip the net," Vincent said.

O'Neil called Ortiz y Pino "legendary.

"He did the same shot that he did 10 years ago," O'Neill added. "He has such a nice touch."

Ortiz y Pino downplayed his performance on the court.

"I appreciate people saying I should've have been the MVP because I made one basket," he said.

Sen. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, called Ortiz y Pino the Senate's "secret weapon."

"The House was so afraid they triple teamed him," he said. "Up eight [points] with a minute to go, they triple teamed him. Should've been a foul. Should've been an intentional foul. They stole the ball. If they hadn't have done that, it might have been a different story."

Morales thanked House members for making it an enjoyable, clean game.

"In the spirit of good sportsmanship, the Senate does welcome our guests to the front of the chamber to retrieve the trophy that will only remain with you for one year," he said.

While the House won the game, the real winner was the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Lawmakers said the event raised some $45,000 for cancer research and treatment this year.

Among the dignitaries in the crowd was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who poked fun at the sweating lawmakers running the ball up and down the court.

"You know the reason all the EMTs are here is because the likelihood of a medical emergency is high — really, really high," she said.

Staff reporter Robert Nott contributed to this report.