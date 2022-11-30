House taking up legislation to avert what Pelosi describes as "catastrophic" rail strike

WASHINGTON – The House has begun debate on legislation that would help avert a freight rail strike the White House fears could cripple the U.S. economy. A vote is expected later this morning.

At President Joe Biden's urging, the House is taking up the legislation that would adopt a tentative agreement reached in September between union leaders and freight operators. Four of the 12 unions representing rail workers have since rejected the deal, setting up the impending work stoppage.

With a Dec. 9 deadline looming, lawmakers are planning to insert themselves in the middle of a labor dispute which they would rather not touch. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Tuesday said the House was intervening with "great reluctance" but said the prospect of a strike that would cost the economy $2 billion every day made action necessary.

"President Biden has called on Congress to act without delay to avoid what would be a catastrophic shutdown and that's exactly what we're doing here today,“ Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said Wednesday morning on the House floor as debate started. "The passage ... would be a win for workers across the country."

Responding to union demands, House leaders also will put up for a vote Wednesday a separate measure that would add seven days of paid sick leave to the deal.

"We believe that the middle class is the backbone of our democracy and we believe that the middle class has a union label on it," Pelosi said Wednesday.

Despite the agreement, four of the 12 unions representing rail workers have rejected the deal, setting up the looming possibility of a system shutdown during the holiday period. Pelosi, who counts unions among her strongest supporters, said she was averse to Congressional intervention but said the alternative would be devastating.

"We must act to prevent a catastrophic strike that would touch the lives of nearly every family: erasing hundreds of thousands of jobs, including union jobs; keeping food and medicine off the shelves; and stopping small businesses from getting their goods to market," she wrote in a letter to fellow House members Tuesday night.

Pelosi lays out strategy on averting rail strike

The speaker said Wednesday's vote is a three-step process:

First, consideration of legislation to adopt the tentative agreement as negotiated by the railroad companies and labor leaders.

Second. the House will have a separate, up-or-down vote to add seven days of paid sick leave for railroaders above what the tentative agreement calls for.

Third, the House will send the final package to the Senate. If the Senate passes it, the deal would head to Biden for his signature.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agree the issue must be taken up "ASAP."

Pelosi emphasized Wednesday morning the importance of passing a separate amendment to the bill that would provide paid sick leave to rail workers.

"It is outrageous that every developed country in the world has paid sick leave except the Untied States of America," she said. "No one should be at risk of losing his or her job by staying home when sick, needing to a see a doctor, or getting life-saving surgery."

While Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, a member of the Rules Committee, said she supports the legislation to prevent a rail strike, she opposes including the additional paid sick leave in the deal.

"That goes well beyond the bounds of the president's own request and appointed recommendation to the point where Congress is not only stepping into collective bargaining, but now effectively negotiating on behalf of one of the parties," she said.

The agreement first worked out in September includes a 24% pay increase over five years, $5,000 bonuses, voluntary assigned days off, but only one paid day off. Currently, rail workers don't get any paid days off.

The legislation could get some pushback from progressive Democrats who represent union-heavy districts. But Pelosi's decision to add the paid sick leave could help bring some of them – including Jamaal Bowman of New York – into the fold.

"It's not an easy call, but I think we have to do it," Biden told reporters Tuesday. "The economy is at risk."

In 1992, the last time Congress intervened to stop a rail strike, then-Sen. Biden was one of six senators who voted against ending the strike.

