House in Tarentum swarmed by police after a hoax call is made claiming man killed his wife inside

A man who lives inside a house in Tarentum was shaken up after police swarmed his home on Saturday after someone made a hoax call.

Police say they received a call saying a woman had been shot in the head and a man was threatening to shoot himself inside the house on Bakerstown Road.

When police arrived on the scene, the homeowner told them no one had called the police and that he did not know what was going on.

Frazer Township police chief Terry Kuhnks said someone in the house had been involved in a disagreement with someone else on the app Discord, which led to the fake call.

“Obviously, this creates an extremely dangerous situation. Not just for police officers, but for the public in general,” said Kuhns.

The hoax call did not just impact the people who lived in the home, neighbors were also frightened by the situation.

“That’s horrible. That is absolutely horrible. I hope they catch that person online,” said neighbor Marilyn McClain.

