House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill

1
KEVIN FREKING
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine is expected to clear the House Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown.

Passage of the bill represents a closing act for Rep. Nancy Pelosi's second stint as House speaker, and for the Democratic majority she led back to power in the 2018 election. Republicans will take control of the House next year and Rep. Kevin McCarthy is campaigning to replace her. He is appealing for support from staunch conservatives in his caucus who have largely trashed the size of the bill and many of the priorities it contains.

The Senate passed the defense-heavy measure with significant bipartisan support on Thursday, but the vote will surely be more split in the House. Some 30 GOP lawmakers promised to block any legislative priority that comes from those Republican senators who voted for the bill and leadership has urged a no vote.

The bill runs for 4,155 pages, not including amendments the Senate added. It contains about a 6% percent increase in spending for domestic initiatives, to $772.5 billion. Spending on defense programs will increase by about 10% to $858 billion.

The expected passage comes only hours before financing for federal agencies expires. Lawmakers have passed two stopgap spending measures to keep the government operating so far for this fiscal year and a third was set to pass Friday as well to ensure services continue until President Joe Biden could sign the full-year measure, called an omnibus, into law.

The massive bill wraps together 12 appropriations bills, aid to Ukraine and disaster relief for communities recovering from hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. It also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked to include in the final major bill being considered by the current Congress.

Lawmakers provided roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies, more than even Biden requested, an acknowledgment that future rounds of funding are not guaranteed with a new GOP-led House.

In a dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told lawmakers that the aid was not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy.

Though Ukraine aid has largely had bipartisan support, some House Republicans have been critical of the effort, arguing the money is better spent on priorities in the U.S.

“How can we send an additional $47 BILLION to Ukraine for security while terrorists, drugs, and criminals flood our southern border?” tweeted Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

“$100 billion to Ukraine. Let’s put that in perspective,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., including past rounds of aid in his count. “That’s more than $200 million this year from each Congressional district. What could your congressman have done for your district with $200 million?”

McCarthy has warned that Republicans would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine in the next Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Thursday's vote he’s having trouble understanding the concerns.

“I’m just befuddled by some of these right-wing Republicans who don’t want to help Ukraine,” Schumer said. “It’s always been, the more hard right who were, the more anti-Soviet you were, but all of a sudden, they’re pro. I hope it’s not a residue of Trump.”

The Senate passed the funding package Thursday by a vote of 68-29 but it takes time for the Senate clerk's office to review the bill and include amendments that were added that day. As a result, the bill could end up passing a half-empty House chamber. More than 220 lawmakers have the option to vote by proxy, and many raced to get out of town before risking canceled flights and spending Christmas in Washington.

Republicans have vowed that abolishing the practice of remote voting will be among their first acts in the majority next year.

The funding bill also contains roughly $40 billion in emergency spending in the U.S., mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

And it includes scores of policy changes largely unrelated to spending that lawmakers worked furiously behind the scenes to include, else they start from scratch next year in a divided Congress where Republicans will be returning to the majority in the House.

One of the most notable examples was a historic revision to federal election law that aims to prevent any future presidents or presidential candidates from trying to overturn an election.

The bipartisan overhaul of the Electoral Count Act is in direct response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to convince Republican lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to object to the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill, House publishes Trump’s tax returns

    The Senate reached an agreement on a government spending bill while the U.S. House of Representatives opted to release former President Trump's tax returns to the public.&nbsp;

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Puts GOP Leaders On Blast Over Spending Bill Support

    Twenty-one Republican senators voted to start debate on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which appears to be a sign it has the support to pass.

  • Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov't, aid Ukraine

    The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill passed by a vote of 68-29 and now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. “This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “The range of people it helps is large and deep."

  • Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill to aid Ukraine, avoid federal shutdown

    Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

  • Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill

    McCarthy pledged that bills sponsored by GOP senators who backed the omnibus would be "dead on arrival" in the House if he becomes Speaker.

  • Sen. Scott: Republicans must stand oppose Democratic spending bill

    U.S. Sen. Rick Scott: Republicans must vote to support conservative values by opposing Pelosi-Schumer spending bill.

  • Venezuela Lawmakers Vote to Remove Guaidó as Head of Opposition

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition voted to end Juan Guaidó’s so-called interim government, four years after the US and dozens of other countries lined up behind him in an attempt to oust President Nicolás Maduro. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsSBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US Histor

  • Ukraine's president calls U.S. support in war with Russia an investment in freedom

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a passionate speech to lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday night emphasizing that America's support in the war with Russia is a long-term investment in global freedom and democracy. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Venezuela’s Guaido Set to Lose Leadership Post After Failing to Unseat Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost four years after bursting onto the scene and gaining the recognition of more than 50 countries as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaido is set to be sidelined by opposition allies after failing to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Fl

  • Forgot something for Christmas? These local stores and restaurants will be open

    If you need last-minute gifts or groceries, these Bellingham stores and restaurants will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

  • How to watch: Florida State men's basketball vs. Notre Dame

    How to watch: Florida State men's basketball vs. Notre Dame

  • House set to pass $1.7T spending bill over GOP objections

    The House of Representatives is set to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill to keep the government funded until next fall, despite strong objections from Republicans.

  • That's So Raven star Orlando Brown arrested on domestic violence charge

    The former Disney Channel actor has a long history of legal troubles.

  • U.S. House to vote on $1.66 trillion funding bill amid Republican anger

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday began debate on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, with Republican leader Kevin McCarthy railing against the measure funding all federal agencies through Sept. 30. Passage of the Senate-approved measure, which also dispatches more emergency aid to Ukraine, in the House would send it to President Joe Biden to sign into law before a midnight Friday (0500 GMT Saturday) deadline when temporary funds would expire. Conservative House Republicans went on the attack at the start of House debate, criticizing the overall cost of the bill which they said was riddled with wasteful spending that has stoked inflation in the United States.

  • So, this is Christmas: Embrace the joy and beauty of the season, even when it's hard

    As a practicing Christian, I am called to acknowledge the suffering and do what I can to help. I look for permission to feel the joy of the season.

  • House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows

    A group of House Republicans threatening to block priorities from GOP senators who vote for the $1.7 trillion omnibus funding bill has grown to 31. The 31 current and incoming members signing an open letter led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to Republican Senate colleagues on Wednesday marks an increase from a similar Monday letter that had 13 names.…

  • Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Slippers with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings 'Every Day,' and They're Up to 57% Off

    “The first pair lasted two years through daily wear and biweekly washings”

  • Ukraine's Shakhtar tackles FIFA on $42M transfer market case

    GENEVA (AP) A $42 million claim for compensation from FIFA will be tough for Shakhtar Donetsk to win, the Ukrainian club's chief executive acknowledged Friday, though a clear message had been sent by taking the case to sport's highest court. Not after the club believed it lost control of too many players who left Ukraine this year as other teams gained from FIFA's emergency transfer rules during the Russian invasion. ''We will not accept that our players should be sold at discounts,'' Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin told The Associated Press, one day after helping to present the club's case against FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

  • U.S. medic saves lives on Ukraine's frontlines

    STORY: U.S. medic Jennifer Mullee was an emergency nurse in Los Angeles until May this year.Now, she serves in a very different, and more dangerous, surrounding - the frontline of the war in Ukraine.Helping to triage and save soldiers' lives since she arrived and became a member of the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.“So, I came to Ukraine because I believe in what they're doing. I believe in their struggle for their freedom. I listened to (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy ask for help."Mullee comes from a military family.She deployed in Afghanistan twice as a nurse and doctor.Her commitment to saving lives also takes her away from her family back in the U.S.“I have two children, two girls who are incredible and very amazing. I am very blessed they are very healthy.”“I miss my daughters, but they understand and believe in the struggle of what's going on here in Ukraine and fully support me and know that I'm doing important work.”Mullee says that none of the relatives from her military family have been wounded on active service.A stark contrast to the "horrible destruction, and death, and injuries" she says she now experiences daily.

  • Lizzo Shows Off Her New ‘Wolf Cut’ on TikTok

    Lizzo took to TikTok to show off her new hairstyle, a wolf cut featuring shaggy, wavy layers and bangs.