House told 24-hour notice before vote to fund government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy informed lawmakers on Friday they will be given a 24-hour notice before a vote to end the shutdown, pushing a reopening of government until at least Saturday night.

The government will close when the calendar flips to Saturday after lawmakers refused President Donald Trump's demand to include $5 billion in border wall funding in legislation to keep the government open.

Congress could reopen the government sooner if they reach unanimous consent and approve legislation on a voice vote.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Sandra Maler)