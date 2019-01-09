House to vote again to reopen parts of the federal government

WASHINGTON – The Democratic-led House will try again Wednesday to reopen parts of the federal government, but it remains unlikely that move will be backed by more than a handful of Republicans.

Only seven Republicans voted with Democrats last week to fund eight of the nine shuttered departments.

And before President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night, Vice President Mike Pence rallied Capitol Hill Republicans to stand firm behind the administration's demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall that Pence said is needed to address a "humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border."

"We just need the Democrats to come to the table," Pence said on MSNBC Live Tuesday.

Both Pence and Trump plan to attend Senate Republicans' weekly policy lunch Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he will not "waste floor time on show votes" by bringing up a bill that Trump will not sign.

But Senate Democrats Tuesday blocked McConnell from taking up other legislation, saying the funding bills should come first.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said holding votes on the bills gives "an opportunity for every American to see who wants government open."

When the House voted last week, Democrats packaged together eight funding bills with a separate vote on temporary funding for the Department of Homeland Security that included no wall funding.

Wednesday, Democrats begin calling up bills individually.

First up is the measure that would fund the IRS.

The White House announced Monday that the IRS will recall a "significant portion" of furloughed workers to process tax returns so refunds can still be processed. But it's unclear whether the refunds can legally go out if the Treasury Department is not funded.

The other bills the House will vote this week would:

Fund the Transportation Department, including the tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration agents who have been working without pay. Some have been calling in sick in protest.

Fund the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration. Interest groups have warned that the food supply is at risk because regular food inspections stopped. They've also alerted that millions face a cut in food assistance if the shutdown continues into February. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday that food stamps can continue through February.

Fund the Interior Department, which includes budgets for the national parks. Mounting piles of human waste and trash have prompted a coalition of retired National Park Service leaders to press the Trump administration to shutter every national park during the ongoing federal shutdown.

The bills would fund those departments for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

The nine shuttered federal departments and several smaller agencies – representing a quarter of the federal government – shut down Dec. 22 when their funding lapsed and congressional Democrats and the White House failed to strike a deal to keep them open.The shutdown forced some 800,000 federal employees to go on furlough or work without being paid.

Legislation the House passed Jan. 3, with five Republicans voting in favor, would have devoted $1.3 billion for fencing and more for border security. The bill would have funded the Department of Homeland Security at current spending levels through Feb. 8 – including no funding for Trump's border wall.

Hoyer said he and Democrats support efforts to secure the border.

“But there is no crisis. There is no invasion," Hoyer told reporters Tuesday. "There is no clear and present danger as the president would try to convey to the American people, to scare them and justify actions otherwise not justifiable."

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry, Michael Collins, Trevor Hughes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House to vote again to reopen parts of the federal government