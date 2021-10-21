House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

That committee has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who won't cooperate with the probe. But it's likely up to the Justice Department, and the courts, to determine what happens next.

If the House vote succeeds, as is expected, there’s still considerable uncertainty about whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon, despite Democratic demands for action.

The outcome could determine not only the effectiveness of the House investigation but also the strength of Congress’ power to call witnesses and demand information — factors that will certainly be weighing on Justice officials as they determine whether to move forward. While the department has historically been reluctant to use its prosecution power against witnesses found in contempt of Congress, the circumstances are exceptional as lawmakers investigate the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in two centuries.

To emphasize the committee's unity in holding Bannon accountable, the panel's Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, will lead the debate on the bill along with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the committee — a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor.

Still, most House Republicans are expected to vote against the contempt measure, despite the potential consequences for the institution.

If Congress can’t perform its oversight job, the message sent to “the general public is these subpoenas are a joke,” said Stephen Saltzburg, a George Washington University law professor and former Justice Department official. He said if Attorney General Merrick Garland, a former federal judge whom Saltzburg regards “as one of the most nonpartisan people I know,” doesn't authorize a prosecution, “he’s going to be letting the Constitution, it seems to me, be placed in jeopardy. And it’s way too important for him to let that happen.”

Democrats are pressuring Justice to take the case, arguing that nothing less than democracy is on the line.

“The stakes are enormous,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the panel. “The Congress of the United States under Article One has the power to investigate in order to inform our deliberations about how to legislate going forward. That’s what this is about.”

Still, prosecution is not a given. Assuming his post after a turbulent Trump era, Garland has prioritized restoring what he has called “the norms” of the department. On his first day, he told rank-and-file prosecutors that they should be focused on equal justice and not feel pressure to protect the president’s allies or to attack his enemies. He has repeatedly said political considerations shouldn't play a role in any decisions.

And his deputies pushed back — hard — when President Joe Biden suggested to reporters last week that Bannon should be prosecuted for contempt.

“The Department of Justice will make its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop,” Garland’s spokesman, Anthony Coley, said Friday, in response to the president’s comments.

The Jan. 6 panel voted Tuesday evening to recommend the contempt charges against Bannon, citing reports that he spoke with Trump before the insurrection, promoted the protests that day and predicted there would be unrest. Members said Bannon was alone in completely defying his subpoena, while more than a dozen other witnesses were at least speaking to the panel.

Assuming the full House votes to hold Bannon in contempt Thursday, the matter will be referred to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. It would then be up to prosecutors in that office whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges. The office is run by Channing Phillips, an acting U.S. attorney who had previously served in the position in the Obama administration. Another attorney, Matt Graves, has been nominated for the post, but his nomination is pending in the Senate.

“If the House of Representatives certifies a criminal contempt citation, the Department of Justice, as with all criminal referrals, will evaluate the matter based on the facts and the law, consistent with the Principles of Federal Prosecution,” said Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington.

The Justice Department has in the past been wary of prosecuting congressional contempt cases, especially when the White House and the House of Representatives are controlled by opposing political parties. During the Obama administration the department declined to prosecute then-Attorney General Eric Holder and former IRS official Lois Lerner following contempt referrals from the Republican-led House. And George W. Bush’s Justice Department declined to charge Harriet Miers after the former White House counsel defied a subpoena in a Democratic investigation into the mass firings of United States attorneys.

In addition, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has said in multiple opinions — including one from the 1980s involving Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's mother Anne Gorsuch, who refused to turn over documents in her capacity as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency — that the Justice Department has discretion on when to prosecute for contempt, even when receiving a referral from the House.

Still, the Bannon case is different, as Democrats hold both Congress and the White House — and because the committee is investigating a violent insurrection of Trump’s supporters who beat law enforcement officers, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

“What we’re talking about is this massive, violent assault on American democracy," Raskin said.

Even if the department does decide to prosecute, the case could take years to play out — potentially pushing past the 2022 election when Republicans could win control of the House and end the investigation.

And if they don’t prosecute, then the House will likely find another route. A House-authorized civil lawsuit could also take years but force Bannon and any other witnesses to defend themselves in court.

Another option available to Congress would be to try to imprison defiant witnesses — an unlikely, if not outlandish, scenario. Called “inherent contempt,” the process was used in the country’s early years but hasn’t been employed in almost a century.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New details emerge on potential COVID-related special session in Tennessee

    Tennessee Republicans are continuing their push for a second legislative special session this month to address COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

  • Raskin: Stakes "enormous" in Bannon Jan. 6 case

    The U.S. House is expected to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. It’s up to the Justice Department and the courts to determine what happens next. Rep. Jamie Raskin, (D) Marlyand, says the stakes on the Bannon case are "enormous." (October 21)

  • Trump announces launch of his very own social media site

    Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform. Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement.

  • U.S. Commerce Secretary on those supply chain bottlenecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer is joined by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the Milken 2021 Conference for a wide-ranging conversation on supply chain, negotiations with Congress, and other issues.

  • Trump announces plans to launch new social media platform called TRUTH Social in 2022

    Trump said he created the app, which will launch first in the Apple App Store, to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

  • Braves scratch Ynoa from Game 4 start in NLCS vs Dodgers

    Huascar Ynoa was scratched with shoulder inflammation from his scheduled start for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series, then removed from the postseason roster. Ynoa first experienced discomfort on Monday but believed he would be able to pitch, Braves manager Brian Snitker said. MLB approved a roster substitution for Ynoa, with left-hander Dylan Lee being added for the series.

  • Trump to launch new social media platform TRUTH Social

    The former US president said it would be used to "stand up to the tyranny of big tech".

  • Meadows retains top GOP lawyer for Jan. 6 investigation

    Two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO that George Terwilliger, a former deputy attorney general, is representing Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

  • Candace Parker on what's next for the WNBA

    The two-time WNBA champion spoke to Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley about the league's announcement of the W25 team and what is next for the league moving forward. Candace joined Yahoo Sports thanks to CarMax.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

    23-year-old Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla. Now, a jury will decide whether Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole or be executed for his crimes.

  • Struggling Chinese developer calls off $2.6B asset sale

    A major Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt rattled financial markets says it has called off the sale of a $2.6 billion stake in a subsidiary and has made no progress in selling other assets. China Evergrande Group's planned sale of 50.1% of its property management unit to a rival, Hopson Development Holdings, was canceled because the buyer “had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares,” Evergrande said late Wednesday in a statement through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Evergrande’s struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with curbs on borrowing by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis.

  • Pelosi vows budget will meet Biden's climate change goal of cutting emissions

    Leading congressional Democrats pledged on Wednesday that the forthcoming budget and infrastructure bills will meet President Biden’s goal of putting the country on a path to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

  • ‘A pretty embarrassing episode’: Art Acevedo discusses ouster in NBC interview

    In his first televised one-on-one interview since he was fired last week, former Miami police chief Art Acevedo said he had a few regrets from his six-month tenure. Among them: “Not doing my homework before agreeing to come here.”

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower after Dow sets intraday record

    Stock futures edged lower Wednesday evening, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices.

  • Jana Kramer shares tough motherhood moment: ‘I just walked around the corner tonight to cry’

    The singer is getting real about motherhood.

  • Mark Strong Says Night Out With Daniel Craig Cost Him A James Bond Role

    “I didn’t get the job. It was excruciating."

  • Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold Steve Bannon, onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a subpoena.

  • Covid vaccine: India administers more than one billion Covid jabs

    But experts say the pace needs to pick up for India to meet its target of vaccinating all adults by 2021.

  • Virginia gives Democrats a test of Black turnout before 2022

    Polls have consistently shown him with the overwhelming support of Black Virginians, but his victory may hinge on whether this core part of his base shows up in strong numbers to vote. National activists worry that President Joe Biden's falling approval ratings, and a lack of action by the Democrat-controlled Congress on voting rights and issues important to African Americans, could spell trouble in a race with Republican former businessman Glenn Youngkin that already looked exceedingly tight. “Black voters, by and large, are feeling like they’re being taken for granted,” said Wes Bellamy, co-chair of Our Black Party, which advocates for political positions that benefit African Americans.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.