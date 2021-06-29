House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as she welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would have 13 members and the power to subpoena witnesses, according to legislation released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week.

The effort comes after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission to probe the attack, in which hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters violently broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The new, partisan House panel would have eight members appointed by Pelosi and five appointed “after consultation with” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. A Pelosi aide said the speaker is considering including a Republican among her appointments, which would bring the likely partisan split to 7-6. The aide was granted anonymity to discuss her thinking.

Pelosi said in a statement that Jan. 6 was “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history” and that the committee will seek the truth about it.

“The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault," she said.

Many Republicans were concerned about such a partisan probe, since majority Democrats are likely to investigate Trump’s role in the siege and the right wing groups that were present for it. Almost three dozen House Republicans voted to create an independent panel, which would have had an even partisan split among members. Seven Republicans in the Senate supported moving forward on that bill, but that was short of the 10 Senate Republicans who would be necessary to pass it.

As laid out in Pelosi’s legislation, the new select committee would have subpoena power and no specific end date. The panel can issue interim reports as it conducts the probe.

Trump is not explicitly referenced in the legislation, which directs the select committee to investigate “facts, circumstances and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power." The panel would also study “influencing factors that fomented such an attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process.”

The House passed the bill to form an independent commission last month, and Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was her preference to have an independent panel lead the inquiry. But she said last week that Congress could not wait any longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection so she would form the select panel. She has not said who will lead it.

Still, Pelosi said that the select committee could be complementary to an independent panel, should one ever be formed, and that she is “hopeful there could be a commission at some point.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he might hold a second vote, but there’s no indication that any GOP votes have changed.

Many Republicans have made clear that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack, brushing aside the many unanswered questions about the insurrection, including how the government and law enforcement missed intelligence leading up to the rioting and the role of Trump before and during the insurrection.

Others in the GOP have gone further, with one suggesting the rioters looked like tourists and another insisting that a Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed while trying to break into the House chamber, was “executed.”

Two officers who battled the rioters, Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, have been lobbying Republicans to support an independent commission and met with McCarthy on Friday. Afterward, they said they had asked McCarthy to denounce GOP comments downplaying the violence.

In the absence of an independent commission, Fanone said he asked McCarthy for a commitment not to put “the wrong people” on the new select panel and that McCarthy said he would take it seriously. McCarthy's office did not respond to requests for comment on either the meeting or the legislation to form the select committee.

The officers also asked McCarthy to denounce 21 Republicans who voted earlier this month against giving medals of honor to the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police to thank them for their service on Jan. 6. Dozens of those officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.

McCarthy, who voted for the measure, told them he would deal with those members privately.

Seven people died during and after the rioting, including Babbitt and three other Trump supporters who died of medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner later determined he died of natural causes.

___

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi moves to establish 13-member committee to probe Capitol riot

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday introduced a resolution to establish a House select committee with 13 appointed members, five of whom will be chosen after consultation with the GOP, to probe the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over whether the Capitol insurrection warrants a 9/11-style independent commission. After the commission failed to pass the Senate, Pelosi said she would take the matter into her own hands.Get market news worthy of your t

  • McCarthy: No way Pelosi's appointing GOP members on Jan. 6 committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the possibility that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would appoint any GOP lawmakers to a special committee established to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

  • Republicans are terrified of Capitol attack truths and Democrats must find out why

    Let Republicans complain that the Jan. 6 investigation is unfair. The facts will speak for themselves. The evidence and testimony will tell the story.

  • Toyota tops list of corporate donors to anti-election-certification Republicans in Congress after Capitol insurrection

    Toyota has donated more than any other company to support members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Pelosi welcomes Israeli president to US Capitol

    Shortly after outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with President Joe Biden at the White House, he was greeted at the U.S. Capitol by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who stressed bipartisan support for Israel's security among U.S. lawmakers. (June 28)

  • Facebook Wins Dismissal of U.S., States’ Monopoly Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. won a court ruling dismissing two monopoly lawsuits filed by the U.S. government and a coalition of states that sought to break up the company, dealing a blow to efforts by antitrust officials to take on the biggest tech platforms.The decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Monday sent Facebook shares soaring, pushing the company’s market value to more than $1 trillion.Boasberg granted the company’s request to dismiss the complaints filed last

  • Now is the time to stock up on tank tops for summer at J.Crew — prices start at just $7

    These prices are unreal.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Unilateral ceasefire declared

    State TV announces a unilateral ceasefire, as rebels retake Mekelle after eight months of fighting.

  • White House: Biden to skip Tokyo Olympics

    President Joe Biden will not attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the White House said, turning down an invitation by the Japanese government amid reports that first lady Jill Biden could lead the U.S. delegation in his place.

  • Mom's 'bubble braids' are the perfect summer hairstyle for little girls

    Diana (@mrsblinks) is a self-described “Pinterest Mom” who loves sharing creative parenting activities and hacks on TikTok. She has 366.7K followers . One follower recently asked Diana to reveal how she braids “bubble braids” into her daughter’s hair, and Diana obliged. In the video, Diana explains that “bubble braids” are the perfect hairstyle for parents who haven’t quite mastered the art of braiding. To create the adorable braids, Diana begins by making two ponytails one above the other on the top right side of her daughter’s head. She takes the top ponytail, splits it in half, and feeds the bottom ponytail through. The process continues directly below the first two ponytails. Once Diana finishes the right side of her daughter’s head, she restarts the process on the left . The final hairstyle looks adorable, is easy to achieve, and helps keep the hair out of Diana’s daughter’s face as she plays. Viewers jumped into the comments to express their gratitude for Diana’s hair-styling tutorial

  • Google Ad Business Faces Heat as DOJ Extends Trump-Era Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Antitrust investigators at the U.S. Justice Department have stepped up scrutiny of Google’s digital ad market practices in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter, showing that the Biden administration is actively pursuing a probe that started under former President Donald Trump.Staffers from the antitrust office have interviewed multiple Google competitors about its practices in the advertising technology market, putting a target on the company’s second-most i

  • Pacific Northwest bakes under once-in-a-millennium heat dome

    The heat is being caused by a combination of a significant atmospheric blocking pattern on top of a human-caused climate changed world.

  • All Audi cars to go electric starting 2026

    Audi made its message clear: starting 2026, all of its global models will be powered by electricity. As part of its "strategic realignment," the company is accelerating the transition to e-mobility. Audi will be gradually phasing out the production of internal combustion engines (ICE) until 2033, while it aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. “Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options,” Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said at t

  • 3 reasons the Steelers offensive line is better than last year

    This offensive line is going to surprise the critics.

  • Video shows Mansfield police rescue missing girl from car with suspected captor

    An Amber Alert was issued after the girl was reportedly abducted Saturday night.

  • 'It definitely feels early': GOP's long race to 2024 begins

    In the past week alone, Nikki Haley regaled activists in Iowa, Mike Pence courted donors in California and Donald Trump returned to the rally stage, teasing a third campaign for the White House. The politicking will only intensify in the coming weeks, particularly in Iowa, home to the nation's leadoff presidential caucuses and a state where conservative evangelicals play a significant role in steering the direction of the GOP.

  • UN Security Council confronts growing threat of cyber attacks

    The UN Security Council on Tuesday will hold its first formal public meeting on cybersecurity, addressing the growing threat of hacks to countries' key infrastructure, an issue Joe Biden recently raised with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

  • Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran

    President Joe Biden sought to assure Israel that he would not tolerate a nuclear Iran as he met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday amid a major shakeup in Israeli politics and growing angst in Tel Aviv over the U.S. administration's effort to reenter the Iran nuclear deal. Biden noted that he had ordered airstrikes a day earlier targeting facilities the U.S. military says were used by Iran-backed militia groups near the border between Iraq and Syria. The rhetoric seemed to underscore that he would remain tough on malign Iran activity even as he seeks a diplomatic track to stem Tehran's nuclear program.

  • Florida gymnastics has a signee and commit make Team USA

    Florida's Trinity Thomas announced that she wouldn't compete for a spot on Team USA. But these two UF signees and commit did this weekend, with a pair earning a trip to Tokyo.

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementUS politics – live coverage Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “Can’t you make th