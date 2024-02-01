House to vote on an expanded child tax credit bill

WASHINGTON — The House plans to vote Wednesday night to pass a $78 billion tax package that includes an expansion of the child tax credit, sending it to the Senate, where its path is uncertain.

The Republican-led House will aim to pass the bipartisan measure through a fast-track process that requires a two-thirds majority.

The bill has broad bipartisan support, but it does face objections from a few corners, including liberal Democrats who opposed the business tax breaks, right-wing Republicans who took issue with the child tax credit policy and New York GOP members who complained that it wouldn't expand the $10,000 cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes.

If it passes, the legislation would go to the Democratic-led Senate, where it will need 60 votes to pass. It's not clear that the votes are there.

Among the skeptics in the Senate is Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a member of the Finance Committee, who said directly Wednesday that he has concerns about the bill because it would make President Joe Biden "look good" in an election year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., declined to say Wednesday when the tax bill would come to a vote and whether it would be amended.

"I support the tax bill," Schumer told reporters. "I’m working with Sen. Wyden to figure out the best way forward." Wyden is Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the chairman of the Finance Committee.

The legislation would expand refundable child tax credits, aiming to provide relief to struggling families, particularly parents with multiple children. It would incrementally lift the $1,600 refundable cap on the credit and adjust it for inflation. It would also resurrect some expired parts of the 2017 Republican tax cuts for businesses — including research and experimental expensing and small-business expensing.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's office said McConnell, R-Ky., is deferring to Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the ranking member on the Finance Committee, to lead the Senate GOP response.

Crapo said he wants the bill to go through committee, where it can be revised, and to have "a floor process where all the members can file their amendments.” One change he said he wants is to eliminate the provision that would allow taxpayers to use a previous year's income if it allowed them larger child tax credits.

"I think we need to fix the look-back requirement on the child tax credit so that we don't diminish the work requirement. That's one of them," he said. "On the child tax credit, they're allowing income earned in one year to be used in another year."

"But I'm not discussing everything else," he said. "We'll see."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com