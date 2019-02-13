House to vote on government funding bill late Thursday: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on bipartisan legislation to fund the government, including border security, on Thursday, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said, adding that he expects most Democrats to back the bill.

"We expect the House will vote on this legislation at some point tomorrow afternoon or thereafter," Jeffries told reporters on Wednesday after Democrats, who control the chamber, met behind closed doors to discuss the measure.

