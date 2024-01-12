House to vote next week on holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

Washington — The House will vote next week on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a Republican subpoena for closed-door testimony, moving forward with the effort to punish the president's son, who now says he would comply if Republicans issue a new subpoena.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise announced the decision to move forward with the contempt vote on Friday, two days after Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a meeting of the House Oversight Committee, one of two panels that voted to recommend holding him in contempt of Congress.

"Floor Vote Announcement: Next week the House will vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas," Scalise posted on X. "Enough of his stunts. He doesn't get to play by a different set of rules. He's not above the law."

House Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings and have claimed, without providing direct evidence, that the president benefited financially from his ventures, allegations the White House has denied. The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees both subpoenaed Hunter Biden to sit for depositions, but did so before the full House voted to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden last month.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, argued those subpoenas were invalid since they came before the House voted to approve the inquiry. In a letter on Friday, he told Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan, the respective committee chairs, that his client would now comply with a new subpoena for testimony.

"If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition," Lowell wrote.

Hunter Biden has insisted on testifying publicly, and said he was prepared to do so when he appeared at the committee meeting earlier in the week. But Republicans declined to swear him in and have insisted he sit for a closed-door deposition first.

A successful vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress would refer the matter to the Justice Department, which would then decide whether to pursue criminal contempt charges. Republicans hold a thin majority in the lower chamber and can afford few defections.

Separately, Hunter Biden on Thursday pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax charges in federal court in California. Prosecutors allege the president's son engaged in a years-long scheme to avoid paying more than $1 million in taxes.

Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.

