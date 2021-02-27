House to vote on relief bill, Dems mull wage plan

A $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping the country rebuild from the pandemic seemed headed toward House passage Friday, even as Democrats searched for a way to revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage. (Feb. 26)

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: Tonight we are in Rules Committee awaiting the-- their product so that we can bring to the floor legislation that saves lives and saves the livelihoods of the American people. It's a great day for us.

JOHN YARMUTH: You can't name really one aspect of society that has not gotten behind this piece of legislation. So we believe that this is something that is-- it meets the moment. This bill meets the moment. Meets the challenge. And we think it's a great victory for the American people, and will get us finally out of this terrible crisis that we've been facing.

NANCY PELOSI: As a matter of a practice, I don't get involved in the rules of the United States Senate. But as a matter of values I can just say, we will not rest until we pass the $15 minimum wage. We have been engaged in the fight for 15 for a long time. And it is so essential for us to do this. And whether it happens when we send this over there, we are sending it as a symbol of a difference that we'll make in the lives of the American people, but not just a symbol, but as a solid proposal. If it doesn't prevail because of Senate rules, we will persist. But we will not stop until we very soon pass the $15 minimum wage.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada sticking to stimulus plan despite debt rumblings, sources say

    Canada's C$100 billion ($79 billion) stimulus plan is justified by the economic hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, government sources said, as analysts warned Ottawa against racking up too much debt and making investments that fail to boost growth. The International Monetary Fund fired a shot across the bow of sorts last week when it said Canada's fiscal risks had risen and that unjustified further spending could "weaken the credibility of the fiscal framework." Canada's Liberal government plans to roll out the stimulus over three years.

  • Progressive leaders warn Biden administration to 'hold the line' on minimum wage hike

    Progressive leaders, like former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner, are pushing the Biden administration to go big and go fast on COVID-19 relief to families who they say are in dire need of help to pay for food, rent and more.

  • U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

    A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider its decision that California's ban on high-capacity magazines violates the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a decision made last August by a divided three-judge panel, which sided with opponents of the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

  • Indian rupee, bonds weaken tracking U.S. treasuries; more falls likely

    The Indian rupee and bonds weakened on Friday as global markets were rocked overnight by a surge in U.S. treasury yields to their highest levels since the pandemic began. The Indian currency fell 1.1% on the week, having risen for the previous six weeks on the back of India's improved economic outlook and broad dollar weakness. Rahul Gupta, head of research-currency at Emkay Global Financial Services said the overall picture can be dire for the rupee while projecting the dollar/rupee pair to trade above 73.25 levels in the near-term, with the rupee likely to run into resistance if it strengthened to the 72.50 level.

  • I Have Way Too Many Clothes, so I Purged These Items From My Closet

    What to toss and what to add.

  • How to Treat a Dog's Broken Nail

    Some of your dog’s broken nail issues you can take care of, while others need professional treatment. Either way, don't delay.

  • Allure Editors' 30 Favorite Beauty Products of All Time

    These picks have been decorated with Best of Beauty Awards, earned permanent spots in pros' kits, and transformed our beauty routines over the last 30 years.

  • This week in Bidenomics: 3 setbacks

    Biden won't get the minimum wage hike he wants, but that might help him, politically.

  • French Open winner Swiatek to play Bencic in Adelaide final

    French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann. Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.

  • 'If This Task Was Urgent Before, It’s Crucial Now.' U.N. Says World Has 10 Months to Get Serious on Climate Goals

    If member nations are to achieve the Paris Agreement target of limiting global temperature rise above preindustrial levels by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by 2100, they must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions, according to the report. The document tabulates the national climate action plans [NDCs], of each member nation.

  • Bella Hadid Searching for Photographer Who Offered to Help Her After 2016 Runway Fall

    Bella Hadid sent out an Instagram smoke signal hoping to find the photographer who attempted to help her after she fall in a 2016 runway show.

  • Ravens coach John Harbaugh picks up tab for whole restaurant

    Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave fans another reason to love him, picking up the tab at a charity event at Jimmy's Seafood.

  • Emergency monthly checks for parents could turn permanent under Senate Democrats' push

    The House stimulus would give families a monthly check of $250 or $300 per child starting on July 1. Democrats will try to make it permanent.

  • The Next Phase in the Stimulus Fight

    The House is set to vote on Democrats’ $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan on Friday, sending the package to the Senate, where it is expected to pass — likely with some revisions, and with zero Republican support — before long. Democrats are planning to have the legislation through Congress and ready for President Joe Biden’s signature ahead of a March 14 deadline, when enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are currently scheduled to expire. So the fight over this round of pandemic relief will be over within weeks — only it is certain to live on for years to come. As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake notes, Republicans appear to be taking a large political risk by opposing a package that polling finds is broadly popular with the American public, including among GOP voters. “That said,” Blake says, “the passage of the bill, in many ways, is just the beginning of the political (and electoral) fight.” As the 2009 stimulus package and the 2017 tax cuts demonstrated in recent years, public opinion on massive legislation can change over time — “both demonstrate that a big bill’s polling numbers upon passage can be oversold,” Blake writes. “In the case of stimulus, people generally like throwing money at a major problem they recognize, but then the task is making sure that it’s well-spent and that people understand that. … The real test will be how the [Biden relief] bill is perceived to have worked if it passes.” In pushing for the Covid package, the Biden administration has been relying on lessons learned from the 2009 stimulus fight and the battle over Obamacare. That extends to selling the plan to the public, with the White House reportedly focused on building support among state and local officials and having members of the administration make the case for the package in appearances on more than 70 local news stations. “Biden and his lieutenants are pitching the giant bill to mayors, governors, state treasurers and tribal leaders, along with workers and the business community,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook and Justin Sink report. “The administration is focusing on roughly 13 key states -- including Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Arizona and Georgia.” That outreach is meant to ensure that the relief plan can get votes it needs in a closely divided Congress and lay the groundwork for Biden’s next big multi-trillion-dollar economic package, focused on infrastructure and climate change. But election politics also play a role: “The approaching battle over Biden’s second economic program is just one reason the public-relations effort isn’t over,” Cook and Sink write. “With mid-term congressional elections next year, the White House will need to keep making the case it did the right thing with its giant $1.9 trillion emergency-spending bill, and build credit for the recovery.” John Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Clinton and former adviser to President Obama, reinforced that public relations purpose. “I don’t think the fact that you have got polling indicating American people are supportive of the relief is, in essence, the end of the story,” he told Bloomberg News. “They will really have to sell the fact they are good stewards of the economy, and they are coming behind this with another big package of investment.” And they’ll likely have to keep selling it at least until November 2022. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Polar bears have captivated artists' imaginations for centuries, but what they've symbolized has changed over time

    The giant predators were a deadly danger to early European explorers of the Arctic. Chris Hellier/Corbis Historical via Getty ImagesPolar bears have long held visual artists in their thrall. Over time, the mythologies around these extraordinary animals have evolved – and so have the ways artists have depicted them in their work. Reflecting a deeply respectful even symbiotic relationship between human beings and the natural world, likenesses of polar bears crafted within Indigenous communities for thousands of years have long conveyed the awe-inspiring power of these mighty animals. Illustration of a real polar bear attack on Dutch explorers in 1596. Hand-colored engraving by Johann Theodor de Bry Towering above European adversaries in early 17th-century engravings, or bearing witness – alternately majestic and menacing – to whaling ships pictured in print and in paint, they testified to the expanding empires and commercial interests of western powers bent on exerting domination over new territories. Conveying the bond of a resilient mother and her cub in a 21st century photograph, they hint at the fragility of a changing climate. Though polar bears can hover at the edge of invisibility under the right conditions, they’ve left their indelible imprint upon the imaginations of image-makers from many eras and regions. Their shape-shifting significance in the context of western art intrigues me from my perch at Bowdoin College in Maine – whose mascot just happens to be the polar bear. As co-director of the college’s Museum of Art, I’ve helped expand our collection of polar bear pieces and have become fascinated by this animal’s enduring hold on audiences. An early 17th-century Dutch artist captured the fascination and terror polar bears sparked in European hunters and explorers. Johann Theodor de Bry, copper plate engraving, ca. 1601., CC BY-ND Exploration, empire and polar bears Effigies and carvings created as long as 2,500 years ago in Paleo-Eskimo Indigenous communities reflect a sense of deep interconnection between the people and the bears, with cosmological and spiritual significance. Westerners first encountered polar bears over a millennium ago, when Norse explorers advanced into the Arctic. In contrast to Indigenous representations of the bears, by the 15th century western artists were positioning human beings in opposition to these fearsome hunters as they adorned maps and explorers’ written narratives. Even Shakespeare may leave a legacy of the fascination polar bears held for Elizabethan audiences. In one scene of “The Winter’s Tale,” a bear chases the character Antigonus from the stage. Historians have suggested that this dramatic exit may have been inspired by one of the live polar bears housed near the Globe Theatre, in London’s Paris Garden. 17th-century Dutch whalers dominate the natural Arctic landscape, even subduing harried polar bears. Abraham Storck, 'Whaling Grounds in the Arctic Ocean,' Rijksmuseum With the rise of European exploration and exploitation, the cultural legacy of the polar bear spread rapidly among European nations and their colonial outposts. The bears became identified with political and technological prowess, and a triumphant march toward the future. Groups of these giants are called “celebrations,” and their images in art tended to celebrate the brute forces of western modernity. They appeared in the decorative arts, including a 19th-century silver Gorham ice bowl, ostensibly marking the U.S. acquisition of the territory of Alaska from the Russians in 1867. Fierce and menacing polar bears stand guard above the frozen treasure within the vessel, simultaneously celebrating North American success in the ice industry. Prominent polar bear sculptures by Alexander Phimister Proctor at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago connected the United States with the distant north. Placed upon a pedestrian footbridge, the bear’s attitude – head up, powerful, taking its bearings as if to move forward – mirrored the optimism of the nation during the Gilded Age on the brink of the 20th century. The polar bear also became a symbol of the conquest of the North Pole by American explorers in 1909. Despite controversy, Robert E. Peary was ultimately recognized for reaching it. Pants created from the fur of polar bears, which Peary described as “impervious to cold… almost indestructible,” helped make the feat possible. In the wake of this accomplishment, the polar bear became a popular college mascot — with Peary’s alma mater and my home institution, Bowdoin College, leading the way. An icon transformed But if the polar bear thrived into the mid-1900s as a sign of human might and of the successful mastery of antagonistic forces, this symbolic association evaporated in the latter 20th century. Today’s polar bears are more closely tied to the demise of the mythic western belief in conquest and domination. The drawings of such pop artists as John Wesley and Andy Warhol mark this shift in perceptions. John Wesley’s drawing contains a number of polar bears, with a somber mood. John Wesley, 'Polar Bears,' 1970, graphite on tracing paper. Museum Purchase, acquired through the generosity of Eric Silverman ’85 and an anonymous donor. In 1970, Wesley drew “Polar Bears,” depicting the intertwined bodies of polar bears seemingly enjoying a peaceful slumber. That same year, an international cohort of scientists published their conclusion that the bear stood a good chance of surviving extinction if people worked together to protect it. Intriguingly, the artist’s cartoon-like renditions of the “great white bear” seems to echo the illustration included in the press release published by the U.S. Department of the Interior announcing this finding. But Wesley’s drawing raises questions about the fate of the motionless creatures it pictures: is this “celebration” in fact a tragedy? Andy Warhol’s “Polar Bear” (1983) struts across the paper. Likely inspired by the 10th anniversary of the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the drawing points to the very fragility of the bear. Its composition uses the white of the paper to evoke the animal’s coat and its polar environment, suggesting the imminent possibility of their collapse into nonexistence. It would take another quarter century for the polar bear to be listed as threatened, in 2008. Time magazine’s cover helped solidify the iconography of a polar bear struggling in a melting Arctic. Time By the early 21st century, pictures of the animal, such as on a seemingly diminishing ice floe, frequently associated it with catastrophic climate change and the endangerment of the species itself, as the art historian Nicholas Mirzoeff has noted. Despite, or perhaps because of, their association with extinction, the allure of the polar bear seems only to have intensified. One curious reflection of this celebrity comes in the form of endearing anthropomorphic depictions of these wild creatures pitching consumer products like Coca-Cola. But what are the implications of conflating the polar bear with human beings today? Climate activists have adopted the iconography of the polar bear because of their habitat’s precarious status in a warming world. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images The question has particular resonance as people reflect upon the fragility of our own species in the midst of a global pandemic that has already cost millions of lives. Contemplating new strategies to promote healing – including science and social and political policies – perhaps there is something yet to learn from these exceptionally adaptable creatures, at home on solid ground and in the water. As people examine the broader implications of this current human crisis, and consider a lasting commitment to promoting global health, might there be room to hope that the polar bear might eventually become a new icon, this time of resiliency and recovery? On the occasion of the 10th International Polar Bear Day, I’ll be thinking about what the enduring and ever-evolving sway of this magnetic mammal might mean to future artists. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anne Collins Goodyear, Bowdoin College. Read more:How do arctic foxes hunt in the snow?Loss for words: Art, language and the challenges of living on a changing planet Anne Collins Goodyear does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • WTF Is "Chaos Magic"? New 'WandaVison' Powers, Explained

    Confused. Hang on. We've got you.

  • How Many Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

    It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that...

  • Spring-Ready Kate Spade Bags Are Up to 70% Off at Nordstrom Rack — & They're Going Fast

    Spring is just around the corner, which means that it’s finally time to say goodbye to our winter clothes and make way for lighter and more colorful items to have their time in the sun. The season is all about beautiful pastel colors and breezy vibes, and although that doesn’t mean you need to give […]

  • Republican leaders split while CPAC prepares to unite around Trump

    The annual confab is already showing how top GOP officials are making wildly different bets on the future of their party.

  • Rand Paul Launches Into Transphobic Rant Against Trans Nominee

    REUTERSDr. Rachel Levine, the first transgender person to be nominated for a Senate-confirmed position in the federal government, had been seated in her confirmation hearing to become the nation’s assistant secretary of health for a little less than an hour when she was grilled about “genital mutilation” of minor children by a Republican committee member.“American culture is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said on Thursday, likening standards of care for transgender minors to castration and female circumcision and blaming increasing rates of trans-identified youth on “the social pressure to conform and do what others do.”“Do you believe minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision of changing one's sex?” Paul asked Levine.In response, Levine thanked Paul for his “interest” in the question of transgender medicine, calling it “a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed” by pediatricians.“If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I will look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office to discuss the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine,” Levine said. Levine, who currently serves as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, is a pediatrician and former state physician general whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania has drawn widespread praise, did not address the substance of the question, or attempt to correct Paul’s apparent misunderstanding of medical transition for transgender youth.Paul, a former self-certified ophthalmologist, repeated his question of whether Levine supported access to hormone blockers and “reconstruction of genitalia” for minors, before relaying the story of Keira Bell, a British citizen who was assigned female at birth before taking puberty blockers and supplemental testosterone as a teenager. Bell, who later de-transitioned when she was an adult, led a court case that effectively blocked transgender children under 16 from medical transition in the United Kingdom. It is not standard medical practice to perform gender confirmation surgery on minors in the United States, and Bell’s surgery was not performed until she was 20.“I’m alarmed that you’re not saying they should be prevented from making decisions to amputate their breasts or genitalia,” Paul said. “We have always said that minors do not have full rights—will you make a more firm decision on whether or not minors should be involved in these decisions?”Levine reiterated that transgender medicine is “a very complex and nuanced field,” as well as her offer to talk with Paul and his staff about the issue, upon which Paul asked the record to show that she refused to answer his question and likened trans men being given testosterone to hydroxychloroquine being used to treat COVID-19.Rachel Levine Picked by Biden for Assistant Health Secretary, Would Be First Ever Transgender Senate Confirmee“We should be outraged that someone is talking to a three-year-old about changing their sex,” Paul said.Levine was later defended by other members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, who called Paul’s line of questioning inappropriate and uninformed.“It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and that our questions focus on their qualifications,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said, “rather than ideological and harmful misrepresentations.”The LGBTQ Victory Institute, which works to elevate LGBTQ people in politics and government, called Paul’s remarks deeply offensive.“His remarks echo the talking points of the same organizations who said gay men deserved AIDS and that LGBTQ people should be criminalized,” Ruben Gonzales, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “He explicitly attacked vulnerable trans youth for his own perceived political gain and it was a disgrace.”Levine has been the subject of repeated misgendering by Republican lawmakers and staff since her nomination, particularly as the leadup to the Equality Act—set to be passed by the House of Representatives later on Thursday—has prompted opponents to fixate on trans children in school sports as a reason to defeat the legislation.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), for example, hung an anti-transgender sign in the hallway outside her office on Wednesday in response to another lawmaker’s display of the transgender pride flag. That lawmaker, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), has a transgender daughter.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.