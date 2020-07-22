House to vote on removing Confederate statues from the Capitol

WASHINGTON – The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill to require removal from the Capitol of all statues honoring those who served the Confederate State of America during the Civil War.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who introduced the bill, said it will be a "historic vote to show our country and the world that statues honoring defenders of racism, slavery, segregation, and white supremacy are not welcome in the U.S. Capitol building."

"It is reprehensible that individuals who did so much to divide our country and dehumanize African Americans are honored in the halls of Congress," Hoyer said.

The bill would require states to remove and replace any statues honoring members of the Confederacy in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol by prohibiting "persons who served as an officer or voluntarily with the Confederate States of America or of the military forces or government of a State while the State was in rebellion against the United States" from the collection

Each state contributes two statues of people of historical importance to the National Statuary Hall, with contributions ranging from Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen from Vermont to Helen Keller from Alabama. The bill specifically mentions the removal of statues of John C. Calhoun, Charles B. Aycock, and John C. Clarke, whom it identifies as playing a major role in defending slavery and segregation.

The bill, which is likely to pass the Democratic-led House, will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where some Republican members have expressed hesitation about removing the statues.

Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C said, "Memorials that glorify the Confederacy, segregationists, and white supremacists should not hold places of honor in our nation’s Capitol. These hallowed halls should be used to promote true American heroes and all its people."

The debate over commemorations to Confederates figures and proponents of slavery has simmered since the Civil War ended more than 150 years ago. It has recently boiled over as anti-police brutality and racial discrimination protesters started to vandalize and take down monuments of Confederate figures (and, in some cases, slavery's opponents).

"In this moment, the horrors of systemic racism are front and center and the manifestations are before the public each and every day. The removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol is an important step in dismantling the systems that hold us back on our path forward," said Rep. Barbara Lee, who first introduced similar legislation in 2017.

The bill also calls for the removal of a bust to former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision, which declared slaves were not citizens and did not have the right to sue. Taney's bust would be replaced with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice.

