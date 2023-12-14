House passes resolution to condemn anti-Semitism testimony by university presidents

Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before the House Education and the Workforce Committee at a Dec. 5 hearing, which included the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to condemn the college presidents' testimony amid growing anti-Semitism on college campuses. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan resolution to condemn last week's congressional testimony by university presidents amid outrage over their perceived failure to address growing anti-Semitism on American college campuses.

Lawmakers approved the resolution in a 303 to 126 vote, with 125 Democrats and one Republican opposing the measure. Three Democrats voted present.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who co-sponsored the bi-partisan resolution along with Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., called its passage a "stand for moral truth."

"The world is watching as members from both sides of the aisle stand resolutely with the Jewish people to condemn anti-Semitism on university campuses and the morally bankrupt testimony of the Harvard, MIT and Penn university presidents during last week's House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing," Stefanik wrote Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"It is disappointing and revealing that 128 Democrats chose to vote against condemning anti-Semitism on college campuses and the pathetic and abhorrent testimony of the university presidents," Stefanik added.

The U.S. House resolution, approved by a vote of 303 to 126 on Wednesday, was introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who condemned last week's "morally bankrupt testimony" by the presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn amid growing anti-Semitism on their campuses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Wednesday's vote came more than a week after lawmakers grilled Harvard University President Claudine Gay, MIT President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill for allegedly not enforcing their codes of conduct as some students threatened violence and called for the killing of Jews amid the Israel-Hamas war.

As of Wednesday night, Harvard, MIT and UPenn had not commented on the House vote.

Dr. Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), testifies Dec. 5, before the House Education and the Workforce Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Hundreds of MIT alumni blasted administrators this week in a letter for supporting Kornbluth, but stopped short of calling for her resignation. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE/

Stefanik was the most vocal critic at the Dec. 5 hearing where she excoriated the school administrators for being too soft on anti-Semitic viewpoints expressed on their respective campuses -- leading to an explosive debate that questioned the limits of free speech.

During the contentious proceedings, the nation's foremost academic leaders faced fierce criticism for not providing direct answers when Stefanik asked whether they condemned speech that called for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jews.

Liz Magill, who has resigned from her position as president at the University of Pennsylvania, also testified before the House Education and the Workforce Committee on Dec. 5. Photo courtesy of the University of Pennsylvania

Rather than unequivocally denouncing anti-Semitism, the educators cited school policies on harassment and bullying, asserting that their responses on certain conduct would depend on situational context, which infuriated lawmakers.

"These are Ivy League university presidents that were asked a softball question: 'Does calling for the genocide of Jews count as harassment under their school's policies?' That's not a trick question, and it's infuriating that these leaders of young people would try to equivocate with some nonsense about 'it depends on the context,'" Moskowitz said in a statement.

Following the hearing, Stefanik sent a letter to the governing boards of Harvard, MIT and Penn to demand the immediate resignation of the administrators and called for an action plan to ensure the protection of Jewish students, faculty and community members.

Magill, UPenn's president, has since resigned while Gay and Kornbluth continue to face calls for their removal. On Tuesday, Harvard's board announced that Gay will keep her position as the first Black president of the school, a role that she assumed in July.

Gay also received support from more than 700 members of Harvard's faculty, as well as the executive committee of the Harvard Alumni Association.

In a separate matter, Harvard initiated an independent review into allegations regarding three academic papers written by Gay and found "a few instances of inadequate citation."

In a statement announcing the vote, Stefanik again described the educators' testimony as "morally bankrupt," in an effort to pressure them to step down.

"This is not a partisan issue but a question of moral clarity which is why our colleagues from across the aisle have come together with us to introduce a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on university campuses as well as the morally bankrupt testimonies," Stefanik said. "We are only just beginning to address the pervasive rot of anti-Semitism that has infected America's higher education system and we will not stop until it is rooted out and those responsible for fostering its growth are held accountable. Anti-Semitism has no place in America."

Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has also announced an investigation into the policies and disciplinary procedures at U.S. institutions of higher learning.

Foxx said the probe will include substantial document requests, and the committee will "not hesitate to utilize compulsory measures, including subpoenas, if a full response is not immediately forthcoming."

On Wednesday night, Foxx issued a statement after the House passed the resolution condemning anti-Semitism on college campuses and the "deplorable testimony of the presidents of UPenn, Harvard and MIT."

"Jewish students are facing a massive rise in violence on campus. According to the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International, 73% of Jewish students surveyed said they experienced anti-Semitism on campus this year," Foxx wrote.

"Now is not the time for campus leaders to sit on their hands. The only way to salvage American academia and restore a safe learning environment for its students is by rooting out anti-Semitism and standing up against hate."