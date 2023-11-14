House to vote on Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avoid government shutdown

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a press conference on November 2. Johnson is expected to bring a vote to the floor Tuesday to avert a government shutdown. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is slated to hold a floor vote Tuesday on Speaker Mike Johnson's resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

The House began debate on the floor in the morning, without many members present.

Johnson, R-La., unveiled a continuing resolution Saturday that would extend some funding to Jan. 19, with all funding to run out on Feb. 2. Lawmakers would then need to pass another resolution to again hold off a looming shutdown.

The deadline to pass a bill and avert a shutdown is midnight Friday.

The resolution needs 218 votes to pass the House with a simple majority. If Johnson seeks to pass the bill without the support of Democrats, he can only lose four Republican votes. Some Republicans have voiced opposition to the bill, including Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who tweeted that it would approve "Pelosi-level spending."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday that he expects his government funding bill to pass with bipartisan support. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The House Freedom Caucus -- a group of about 45 Republicans -- issued a statement early Tuesday signaling that it would oppose Johnson's resolution.

"The House Freedom Caucus opposes the proposed 'clean' Continuing Resolution as it contains no spending reductions, no border security and not a single meaningful win for the American people," the statement says. "Republicans must stop negotiating against ourselves over fears of what the Senate may do with the promise 'roll over today and we'll fight tomorrow.'"

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas said he will not vote in favor of House Speaker Mike Johnson's continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Johnson, meanwhile, indicated that he believes his bill will pass with bipartisan support.

"I'll go in with all the House Republicans and [Minority Leader Rep.] Hakeem Jeffries will go meet with all the Democrats, and we'll figure out the final numbers," Johnson said Tuesday on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Eight Republicans voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker last month after he leaned on votes from Democrats to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government. A drawn-out struggle to seat a new Republican speaker ensued, ending with Johnson winning the gavel after 21 days.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., said on the floor that Republicans have "wasted valuable time" with infighting.