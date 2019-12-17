House approves spending deal to avert government shutdown, raise tobacco age, research gun violence

WASHINGTON – The House passed a $1.37 trillion spending package that includes money for President Donald Trump's border wall, funding for gun violence research and increasing the age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The Tuesday approval could avert a government shutdown that would begin Friday. The package will now go to the Senate for approval before being sent to Trump for his signature.

The package was released Monday and must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by Trump by Friday, when the government is set to run out of funding.

The votes on the spending package, which was broken up into two bills, marked the first of three monumental votes scheduled in the House this week. The others include a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump and a new North American trade deal.

Trump has yet to weigh in on the spending deal, reached after months of tedious discussions between top House and Senate leaders. Trump and Congress are wary of another government stoppage after last year's 35-day shutdown over disagreements on the president's desire to build a wall along the southern U.S. border.

The spending deal leaves funding for the wall, one of the president's key campaign promises, unchanged from $1.375 billion, but like last year, the administration will keep the ability to reallocate funds from other government accounts, a trade-off since Democrats wanted to rein in the administration's power to adjust spending after it was denied by Congress.

While the amount was a far cry from the $8.6 billion the president requested, some House Democrats remained opposed to the settled agreement. Shortly before the vote, the Hispanic Caucus said it opposed the spending bill that included money for the wall and detention beds for immigrants.

The caucus, which includes about 40 lawmakers, said the pros of the bill did not "outweigh the serious issues that remain."

"We have a responsibility to our constituents and Latinos across this country to defend our communities from the president's chaotic, wasteful and racist policies," the caucus said in a statement, explaining that without reining in the administration's ability to move around money, "this spending bill is effectively a blank check that will allow the administration to continue redirecting billions from real national security priorities to instead inflict cruelty and militarize our border."

The deal offered something forboth Democrats and Republicans to vote for, with liberals securing a 3.1-percent raise for federal workers, upgrades to election systems and $25 million in gun violence research after decades of the gun lobby working against it.

"I’m pleased that we have reached a bipartisan agreement that will keep government open, provide the certainty of full-year funding, and make strong investments in key priorities for American communities," said House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. "With higher spending levels in line with the bipartisan budget agreement, we are scaling up funding for priorities that will make our country safer and stronger and help hardworking families get ahead."

Republicans were able to tout $22 billion more in funding for the Pentagon and the preservation of restrictions related to abortion. Some of the largest measures in the deal are fairly bipartisan, including a permanent repeal of the so-called "Cadillac Tax," a 40% tax on higher employer insurance plans that was passed as part of the Affordable Care Act.