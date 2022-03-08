House to vote Tuesday on Russian fuel ban, other trade sanctions

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for holds her weekly press conference discussing the passing of the Honor our PACT Act and President Biden&#x002019;s first State of the Union in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
House lawmakers will vote Tuesday on a package of sanctions targeting Russia, including a ban on fuel and a new review of Russia's status as part of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The legislation will also expand an existing human rights law, the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which empowers presidents to apply sanctions to those regimes that commit human rights violations - a charge facing Russian President Vladimir Putin for allegedly targeting civilians in Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the package in a letter to Democrats, describing the legislation as a vital step in the global effort to rein in Putin amid Russia's bloody assault on Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians have been killed and more than a million forced to flee the country.

"Because this legislation is an urgent imperative - both morally and for our security interests - the House will consider this legislation on the Floor today," she wrote.

Pelosi characterized the proposals as a compliment to the executive actions of President Biden, who announced his own ban on the import of Russian fuel Tuesday morning.

This is a developing report.

