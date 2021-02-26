Dems near relief bill OK by House, ponder wage plan rescue

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, left, works beside Vice President Mike Pence during the certification of Electoral College ballots in the presidential election, in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Shortly afterward, the Capitol was stormed by rioters determined to disrupt the certification. MacDonough has guided the Senate through two impeachment trials, vexed Democrats and Republicans alike with parliamentary opinions and helped rescue Electoral College certificates from a pro-Trump mob ransacking the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, take questions from reporters about President Joe Biden's nominees, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 4

Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping the country rebuild from the pandemic seemed headed toward House passage Friday, even as Democrats searched for a way to revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage.

A virtual party-line House vote was expected on the COVID-19 relief measure, which embodies President Joe Biden's push to flush cash to individuals, businesses, states and cities. The White House issued a statement reinforcing its support for the new president's paramount initial goal.

“The bill would allow the administration to execute its plan to change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said. “And it would provide Americans and their communities an economic bridge through the crisis."

Republicans have lined up against the plan, calling it an overpriced and wasteful attempt to help Democratic allies like labor unions and Democratic-run states.

The bill is “a partisan circus” designed to “quickly notch some wins for the president's buddies,” said Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., top Republican on the House Budget Committee.

That's making the fight a showdown over which party voters will reward for approving added federal spending to combat the coronavirus and revive the economy, on top of $4 trillion previously passed. The pandemic has killed a half-million Americans, thrown millions out of work and reconfigured the daily lives of nearly everyone from coast to coast.

The battle is also emerging as an early test of Biden's ability to hold together his party's fragile congressional majorities — just 10 votes in the House and an evenly divided 50-50 Senate.

At the same time, Democrats were trying to figure out how to respond to Thursday night's jarring setback in the Senate.

That chamber's nonpartisan parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, said Senate rules require that a federal minimum wage increase would have to be dropped from the COVID-19 bill, leaving the proposal on life support. The measure would gradually lift that minimum to $15 hourly by 2025, doubling the current $7.25 floor in effect since 2009.

Hoping to revive the effort in some form, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is considering adding a provision to the Senate version of the COVID relief bill that would penalize large companies that don't pay workers at least $15 an hour, said a senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal conversations.

That was in line with ideas floated Thursday night by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a chief sponsor of the $15 plan, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., that would boost taxes on corporations that don't hit certain minimum wage targets.

But while top Democrats were eager to signal to rank-and-file progressives and liberal voters that they would keep fighting to boost the minimum wage, the idea of prodding companies to boost pay with threatened tax increases faced an uncertain fate.

Many Democrats will likely to be reluctant to give eager Republicans ammunition for their decades-old charge that Democrats love raising taxes.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., sidestepped a question on whether he'd support taxing companies that don't boost pay, saying of Senate Democrats, “I hesitate to to say anything until they decide on a strategy."

But progressives were demanding that the Senate press ahead anyway on the minimum wage boost, even if it meant changing that chamber's rules and eliminating the filibuster, a tactic that requires 60 votes for a bill to move forward.

“We’re going to have to reform the filibuster, because we have to be able to deliver,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a leader of House progressives.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., another high-profile progressive, also said that Senate rules must be changed, telling reporters that when Democrats meet with their constituents, "We can’t tell them that this didn’t get done because of an unelected parliamentarian.”

Traditionalist senators of both parties, including Biden, a senator for 36 years, have opposed eliminating filibusters because they protect parties' interests when they are in the Senate minority. Biden also said weeks ago that he didn't expect the minimum wage increase to survive the Senate's rules.

The House COVID-19 bill includes the minimum wage increase, so the real battle over its fate will occur when the Senate debates its version over the next two weeks.

The overall relief bill would provide $1,400 payments to individuals, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August, and increase tax credits for children and federal subsidies for health insurance coverage.

It also provides billions of dollars for schools and colleges, state and local governments, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, renters, food producers and struggling industries like airlines, restaurants, bars and live event venues.

Democrats are pushing the massive coronavirus relief measure through Congress under special rules that will let them avoid a Senate GOP filibuster, meaning that if they are united they won't need any Republican votes.

It also lets the bill move faster, a top priority for Democrats who want the bill on Biden's desk by the time the most recent round of emergency jobless benefits end on March 14.

But those same Senate rules prohibit provisions with only an “incidental” impact on the federal budget because they are chiefly driven by other policy purposes. MacDonough decided that the minimum wage provision failed that test, according to aides who described her decision on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been publicly released.

Republicans oppose the $15 minimum wage target as an expense that would hurt businesses and cost jobs.

___

AP reporter Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

___

This story corrects an earlier version to reflect that current $7.25 floor for minimum wage in effect since 2009, not 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Stronger Dollar, Expected OPEC+ Output Hike

    Prices are currently trading above pre-pandemic levels, but demand is still below its pre-pandemic levels, casting doubts on sustainability of rally.

  • 'People are hurting;' House Democrats ready to push through Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 plan

    The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Friday was poised to push through President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package, although it looked unlikely to be able to use the bill to raise the minimum wage nationwide. The package would also send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. A group of Senate Republicans had offered Biden a slimmed-down alternative, but the White House and some economists insist a big package is needed.

  • EU says UK, U.S. have vaccine export bans, EU allows exports of Pfizer, Moderna shots

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU was allowing exports of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly from BionTech/Pfizer and Moderna, while the United States and Britain had mechanism to block them. Von der Leyen told a news conference that approximately 95% of EU-made vaccines that had been exported since Jan. 30 were manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the remainder by Moderna. She said that both were honouring their supply contracts with the EU and therefore there was no limitation on their export, while on AstraZeneca's exports the EU was keeping "a very close eye" because of the company's shortfalls in deliveries to the 27-nation bloc.

  • Dancehall Singer Shenseea Explains Why She Stopped Trying to "Be the Next Rihanna"

    Jamaican-born performing artist Shenseea, 24, tells E! News in an exclusive interview why her goal is for fans to feel they "can't put me in a box."

  • Biden's Covid stimulus plan: It costs $1.9tn but what's in it?

    A guide to the Democrats' package of recovery measures - and the odds it will pass Congress.

  • About 20% of U.S. adults have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose, White House says

    Nearly 1 in 5 adults and nearly half of Americans 65 and older have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Friday.The big picture: The Biden administration has previously said it has secured enough doses to vaccinate most of the American population by the end of July.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn Thursday, the Biden administration said 50 million doses have been administered since Biden took office.Slavitt said Friday that the milestone puts the country ahead of schedule for meeting its goal of 100 million doses in 100 days.The state of play: The White House will meet with top business groups and speak with thousands of business owners to ask employers to provide vaccination incentives for its employees, like paid time off. Several other businesses are already taking initiative, like Uber and Lyft, which partnered with pharmacies and community centers to provide 60 million free or discounted rides. The federal government and states are also erecting more mass vaccination sites. One will be in Chicago, which will inoculate 6,000 people a day, and another in Greensboro, North Carolina, that will be able to manage 3,000 people per day. What to watch: The vaccine rollout has been dealing with a few setbacks as a result of the extreme winter weather last week. But Slavitt said the federal government is ready to send out 14.5 million weekly doses to states beginning next week, an increase of about 70% since Biden took office.Go deeper: Biden administration to distribute 25 million free masksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some local GOP leaders fire up base with conspiracies, lies

    A faction of local, county and state Republican officials is pushing lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories that echo those that helped inspire the violent U.S. Capitol siege, online messaging that is spreading quickly through GOP ranks fueled by algorithms that boost extreme content. The Associated Press reviewed public and private social media accounts of nearly 1,000 federal, state, and local elected and appointed Republican officials nationwide, many of whom have voiced support for the Jan. 6 insurrection or demanded that the 2020 presidential election be overturned, sometimes in deleted posts or now-removed online forums.

  • ‘Hard to see the path out’: Cuomo besieged as crises grow

    "It appears he's earned himself a primary," said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

  • Oxford vaccine may be key weapon against new COVID variants

    The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine's "plug and play" platform means it's easy to modify, and scientists expect an update to fight new, troubling variants by the fall.

  • Man has to pay $3K in surprise taxes after EDD mistake

    "We checked the box... No one told us." After the EDD failed to withhold taxes as requested, jobless Californians are getting stuck with the bill.

  • Solarwinds Corporation (SWI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    SWI earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Big business backs a $15 minimum wage because it will crush Main Street competitors

    The story is different for big business. Many large corporations have done comparatively well during the pandemic.

  • The U.S. Ad Council's new national COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign goes for the soft sell

    Many people are counting the hours until they can get their COVID-19 vaccination, and a much smaller number will never get the shot, but about 40 percent of Americans say they are on the fence — and that's the group the Ad Council is targeting with its new ad campaign, launching Thursday. The ads will run for months on TV, radio, streaming services, social media, and other platforms. They will evolve with the availability of the vaccine and any new developments. The ad campaign's tagline is "It's Up to You" — specifically, it's up to you to learn about the vaccines, says Ad Council president and CEO Lisa Sherman. But the ads also suggest it's up to everyone to end this pandemic so we can hug our loved ones again without potentially infecting them with a deadly virus. The Ad Council directs viewers to a new website, GetVaccineAnswers.org, with information about the vaccines and where they can get inoculated. The Ad Council is the nonprofit group behind such public service ads as the Smokey Bear campaign and "Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk" ads. This ad campaign, using more than $50 million in donated funds and $500 million worth of donated media and talent, is one of the organization's biggest and most ambitious efforts. "We're dealing with the biggest issues of our lifetime," Sherman said. "We recognized pretty quickly that unless people could learn more about the vaccine and get educated, they may not take them. And then we wouldn't be any better off next year than we are this year." The Ad Council shaped its campaign on months of in-depth focus groups and surveys. "Some possible messaging approaches, such as encouraging Americans to be vaccinated because it's 'the right thing to do,' were rejected as pushy or accusatory in surveyed groups," The Washington Post reports. The soft sell worked better. People need good information "to help them make good decisions for themselves," Liz Hamel, who oversees coronavirus surveys at the Kaiser Family Foundation, tells the Post. "We know that most people who are still deciding whether to get the vaccine want it to be their personal choice." The Ad Council's ads will fill the gap between an aborted $300 million ad blitz envisioned by the Trump administration and the Biden administration's coming pro-vaccine campaign. These ads pull the heartstrings, but other Ad Council COVID-19 campaigns are a little more fun. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryJosh Hawley, Senator NoHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

  • Indonesia permits private COVID-19 vaccination scheme

    Indonesia has authorised one of the world's first private vaccination schemes to run alongside its national programme so that companies can buy state-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country. The initiative, approved by a government regulation, has drawn criticism from some health experts who warn it could worsen inequity. The regulation stipulates that companies can buy vaccines and inoculate staff and their families for free at privately-run health centres with vaccines distributed by state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma.

  • UPDATE 2-New York officials downplay concern over new coronavirus variant

    Mayor Bill de Blasio’s chief medical adviser on Thursday downplayed the results of two studies suggesting that a new coronavirus variant found in New York City in November will be more resistant to vaccines now being administered. Dr. Jay Varma said it was premature to infer from laboratory results how effective the vaccines would be on the variant, echoing concerns of other scientists who questioned why preliminary studies are given to the media ahead of academics.

  • What would a potential Jets trade package for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson look like?

    It seems obvious the Jets would have at least some level of interest in the eight-time Pro Bowler. So, what could any potential trade package look like?

  • Miranda Devine: Why the truth about Gov. Cuomo is coming out now

    Fox News contributor Miranda Devine on the growing scandals surrounding Andrew Cuomo.

  • US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday. The finding could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew widespread outrage in the U.S. and abroad. The public blaming of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amounted to an extraordinary rebuke and was likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country President Joe Biden has criticized but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • While Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president is set to tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.