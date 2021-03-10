House to vote Wednesday morning on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

The House will hold its final vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday morning, after passing a procedural motion on Tuesday with a vote of 219-210.

The Senate approved its version of the bill, called the American Rescue Plan, over the weekend. While it has many of the same key elements as the measure first passed by the House, like sending $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, there are some big changes, including the removal of an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The bill is expected to pass the House along party lines, with President Biden saying he will sign the legislation as soon as it hits his desk.

More stories from theweek.com
Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Beth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

Recommended Stories

  • There Are Mounting Calls for a Boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Will It Be Effective?

    Experts are divided on whether staying away will work

  • House expected to pass coronavirus relief bill Wednesday morning

    The House is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Wednesday morning, the next wave of COVID-19 relief. Maya MacGuineas, the President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on economic recovery.

  • U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

    The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. The Senate passed its version of the bill after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday. The Senate version eliminated or pared back some provisions included in the House bill, which had increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and extended expanded jobless assistance through Aug. 29.

  • Congress nears final passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

    This week Congress is expected to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what comes next in the White House's legislative push.

  • Stimulus checks: Here's who gets a $1,400 payment under the bill headed to the House

    Around $450 billion of Biden’s $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" is earmarked to go directly to Americans’ wallets. Here’s what you need to know.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

    Human rights groups and some in Congress say a U.S.-led boycott would send a forceful signal to China about America's commitment to freedom.

  • NHL proposing three changes to draft lottery, according to report

    The last-place Detroit Red Wings would not have drafted fourth overall in 2020 if the NHL's proposed changes to the lottery had been in place.

  • Coronavirus stimulus: What you need to know about unemployment benefits

    Americans who are jobless or were at some point in 2020 would benefit from this round of relief if the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal is passed.

  • Stimulus Checks Bring Hope for Bull Market Roiled by Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Stimulus checks from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan will soon start arriving, a potential panacea to reignite the stock market rally.About $150 billion could flow into stocks, based on a Deutsche Bank AG survey of retail investors indicating 37% of the direct payments will go into shares. An earlier inflow of stimulus cash helped push U.S. stocks to a record in January.Market participants are asking if history will repeat itself. Standing in the way of the bulls are higher bond yields, which have sparked a selloff in big-name growth stocks that could yet end up restraining equity benchmarks.“Assuming the $1,400 U.S. stimulus checks start being paid this or next week, there is a good chance that we see a repeat of the end of last December,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a note Tuesday. “On the negative side, the recent bond yield increases and the loss of momentum in stocks popular with retail investors are creating a more challenging environment” for the latter, they added.The House is poised to send the Covid-19 relief plan to President Biden for his signature after its expected passage Wednesday morning. More than $410 billion will go to low- and middle-income households, the largest batch of direct household payments yet during the pandemic. The sheer size of the overall stimulus package has raised concerns about overheating the economy, sending Treasury yields skywards at a furious pace.RotationThat accelerated a rotation out of high-priced technology stocks into cheaper cyclical shares. But the latter have smaller weightings and must perform disproportionately better to prevent declines in broader equity benchmarks -- sullying the bullish backdrop retail investors had become accustomed to.“All eyes might be on how much stimulus checks go into favored retail tech names again even if the same stimulus causes rising yields,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said on Monday. “These markets are not going to be dull this year.”Some commentators suggest the direct stimulus impact won’t be as bullish as it was in the past.“Individuals receiving their stimulus checks may not be ploughing them into equities as aggressively,” Mizuho Bank Ltd. strategist Vishnu Varathan said in emailed comments Wednesday. “More so as the reflation driven lift in yields and rotation adds a degree of uncertainty to the ‘buy everything’ bet.”FAANGBulls are likely to be scanning the options arena, where retail involvement has driven volumes to record levels and helped squeeze pockets of the market higher. Inflows tend to be more focused, as individual investors make bullish bets on favored names such as the so-called FAANG technology megacaps, Tesla Inc. or the ARK Innovation ETF.“Is retail getting their ‘stimmies’ going to drive another round back to their beloved FANGMAN + TSLA (and maybe even some ARKK)?” asked RBC Capital Markets strategist Amy Wu Silverman in a recent note. “Receiving stimulus checks and increased call buying have been correlated during the last two rounds,” she said.Silverman noted that amid the recent market volatility, demand for protective put options has soared, making the price of bullish call bets look comparatively more attractive than they were in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • The Latest COVID-19 Relief Bill Includes a Regular Payment For Families With Kids

    The latest COVID-19 relief bill will not only result in $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals; it will provide additional aid to families if passed by the House on Tuesday. Also known as the American Rescue Plan, the bill is set to increase the existing child tax credit (CTC) up to $3,600 per child from the federal government.

  • Armenia government says top general dismissed, army issues defiant statement

    Armenia's government said the dismissal of a top army general at the centre of a political crisis went into effect on Wednesday, almost two weeks after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired him and accused the military of a coup attempt. The army had demanded Pashinyan quit on Feb. 25, prompting Pashinyan to sack the chief of the army's general staff. The standoff is a major challenge for Pashinyan, who was swept to power by protests in 2018 but has been under fire over his handling of last year's conflict between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

  • US sets new daily record for vaccinations

    So far, 30 million Americans have received a COVID vaccine.

  • Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

    On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan thrashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their damaging revelations about Britain's royal family in Sunday night's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, repeatedly saying he does not believe them — especially Markle — and clashing with cohost Susanna Reid, then guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard, both of whom are Black. On Tuesday's show, after starting with iffy comments about another cohost's short skirt, Morgan resumed his critique of Markle and her husband — and then walked out when a fourth cohost, Alex Beresford, called him out on it. Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021 "I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford told Morgan. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," he added, apparently referring to a series of dates Morgan and Markle went on in 2015, right when she met Harry. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?" Beresford needled. "I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her." After Morgan walked off, Beresford criticizes his "diabolical behavior," adding: "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch." Morgan came back on air a short time later, Deadline reports, and advised Beresford that they need to "talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team," and "launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn't one of the best ways to go about it." Watch their subsequent, remarkably personal conversation about race, royalty, and Meghan Markle below. More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • More people in US vaccinated than number of COVID cases

    So far, 31.4 million Americans have received a COVID vaccine and there are 29 million confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S.

  • Raising federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would boost pay for 32 million Americans: report

    Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 will boost wages for 32 million workers in America, a new report says.

  • The Best-Looking Dog Beds for Your Furry Best Friend

    When it comes to buying furniture for your pet, please learn from my mistakesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • North Carolina sued to reverse decision to drop license plates with Confederate flag

    The North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a civil lawsuit on Monday against the state over its decision to stop issuing vehicle license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag. Frank Powell, a spokesman for the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said officials never discussed the move with the group or suggested any alternatives. The battle flag, carried by some soldiers of the Confederacy of Southern states who lost the American Civil War in the 1860s, is now viewed by many as a symbol of the legacy of slavery and racial segregation.

  • Undocumented Immigrants Won't Get Stimulus Checks — For Third Time Around

    Millions of essential workers will get no money from the American Rescue Package, even as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Different ways the Packers can get under the 2021 salary cap

    A list of ways the Packers can get under the $182.5 million salary cap set by the NFL in 2021.