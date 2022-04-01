House votes 220-204 to decriminalize marijuana

The House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. If passed, the bill would leave it up to states to regulate the drug.

Recommended Stories

  • House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana

    For the second time in two years, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to pass legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

  • House Passes Bill to Legalize Marijuana. What That Means for Cannabis Stocks.

    The MORE act would decriminalize cannabis products at the federal level. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

  • Russia manufacturing activity shrinks to near two-year low in March -PMI

    The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 44.1 from 48.6 in the previous month, well below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Manufacturing firms registered another deterioration in vendor performance, S&P Global said. "Lead times lengthened substantially, and to the greatest extent on record amid severe material shortages," it said.

  • Democrats push House vote on legalizing recreational marijuana, but GOP opposed

    House Democrats were poised Friday to pass a bill legalizing marijuana throughout the nation, but its future remains hazy, with Republicans mostly opposed. The bill would make marijuana legal on the federal level and help roll back the so-called war on drugs that has disproportionately targeted people of color. “Whatever one’s views are on the use of marijuana for recreational or medicinal ...

  • Ukraine Helicopters Launch First Cross-Border Airstrikes, Says Russia

    Pavel Kolyadin/BelPressa/Handout via ReutersRussia claims to have disabled Ukraine’s air capabilities, but on Friday the Kremlin said Ukraine had carried out a successful fiery attack on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod. A short time later, Russian media reported that an artillery shell had also landed nearby. If confirmed, it would be the first time Ukraine has launched a counter-attack into Russian territory. Video of the attack shows several missiles being fired before a massive e

  • Bill to legalize marijuana passes U.S. House, but faces dim prospects in Senate

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana, which has created legal headaches for users and businesses in the states that have legalized it, though the measure was seen as unlikely to pass the Senate. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, sponsored by Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, which is in the process of legalizing the drug, removes marijuana from the list of controlled substances and eliminates criminal penalties for individuals who grow, distribute or possess it. But the MORE act will need to gain 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate before moving to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, an outcome widely seen as unlikely given the lack of Republican support for the measure.

  • 'We have been liberated': Ukraine's Irpin recaptured

    STORY: Video footage from Irpin, on the western fringe of Kyiv, showed destroyed Russian tanks amid bombed out buildings and Ukrainian authorities removing victims in body bags.Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Yenin says the Russians overestimated their capabilities:"They know of our plans to take over control of the region, to enlarge the circle of safety around Kyiv, to regain control of the road to Lviv and, of course, they are doing their utmost to impede our plans. But unfortunately they overestimated their capabilities and now they have to pull back."Irpin resident Lilia Ristich describes her happiness when Irpin was recaptured: "We knew they (Russians) were being pushed out but when our army came then I fully understood we have been liberated. It was happiness beyond imagination. I pray for all this to end and for them (Russians) never to come back. If they were to come back it would be terrible, simply terrible. Scary not only for oneself but when you hold a child in your arms it is an everlasting fear."Moscow's invasion of its neighbor has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing and galvanized the United States and allies around the world to impose punishing penalties on Russian government entities, businesses and oligarchs.Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry official on Friday.

  • WWF report says online wildlife trade on rise in Myanmar

    A report by the World Wildlife Fund shows illegal purchases of wildlife online are growing in Myanmar in a threat both to public health and to endangered species. Researchers identified 639 Facebook accounts belonging to wildlife traders. The largest online trading group had more than 19,000 members and dozens of posts per week, it said.

  • Russia, Ukraine war: Troops on move, Ukraine may be attacking across border

    The Pentagon is bracing for a long war in Ukraine as Russian troops appear to be on the move and Ukrainian forces may be carrying out attacks across the border in Russia. FOX's Doug Luzader has the details.

  • Cannabis Stocks Skyrocket As Federal Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Shows Promise

    The House Rules Committee is holding a hearing on the ''Marijuana Opportunity Act" (MORE Act) on March 30th, a bill which would decriminalize marijuana. News of a potential federal legalization...

  • Judge dismisses suit to block construction of Obama Center

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in a park on Chicago's South Side. In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey rejected the contention by the group Protect Our Parks that the city's park district improperly gave control of the land in Jackson Park to former President Barack Obama's foundation in violation of the public trust. The city, Blakey wrote, “did not abdicate control or ownership of the OPC site to the Obama Foundation.”

  • Jen Psaki Expected to Join MSNBC

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add another Democratic political operative to the NBCUniversal outlet’s growing roster of opinion hosts. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, but Psaki could join the network as soon […]

  • Insulin cost cap bill sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig passed by U.S. House

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill forcing group health insurance plans to cap the price of insulin at $35 for a 30-day supply of the drug.

  • MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time

    Major League Baseball said Friday that umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay reviews this season. A crew chief will have a wireless microphone and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result.

  • He Spent Eight Years In Jail Without a Conviction. Now, He’s Suing Everyone Who Kept Him There

    Emanuel Fair was the only Black man at a party, and when a young woman was murdered, the cops zeroed in on him — despite plenty of evidence implicating other suspects

  • Chiefs equipment director Allen Wright pranks fans with alternate helmet design

    #Chiefs equipment director Allen Wright got a little creative for April Fools' Day this year.

  • Staff picks: 11 items we're obsessing over this week, all under $30

    From a hydrating French face cream to a set of knitting looms, these are the editor-approved goodies you need now.

  • Turkish drones won’t give Ukraine the edge it needs

    But why is Russia not dominating this unmanned war?

  • Climate activists plan daily protests after blocking 10 UK oil terminals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds of climate change protesters blocked oil terminals across Britain on Friday with some supporters climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to end its reliance on fossil fuels. Extinction Rebellion, which caused days of traffic chaos in central London three years ago, and another group called Just Stop Oil blocked refineries around London, Birmingham, and Southampton. Exxon Mobil said work should resume at its oil terminals soon after temporarily suspending operations at four sites because of the protests.

  • Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden's laptop

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent a hard drive containing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Wednesday, one day after he requested that it be entered into the Congressional Record.