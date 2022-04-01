House votes 220-204 to decriminalize marijuana

Reuters Videos

STORY: Video footage from Irpin, on the western fringe of Kyiv, showed destroyed Russian tanks amid bombed out buildings and Ukrainian authorities removing victims in body bags.Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Yenin says the Russians overestimated their capabilities:"They know of our plans to take over control of the region, to enlarge the circle of safety around Kyiv, to regain control of the road to Lviv and, of course, they are doing their utmost to impede our plans. But unfortunately they overestimated their capabilities and now they have to pull back."Irpin resident Lilia Ristich describes her happiness when Irpin was recaptured: "We knew they (Russians) were being pushed out but when our army came then I fully understood we have been liberated. It was happiness beyond imagination. I pray for all this to end and for them (Russians) never to come back. If they were to come back it would be terrible, simply terrible. Scary not only for oneself but when you hold a child in your arms it is an everlasting fear."Moscow's invasion of its neighbor has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing and galvanized the United States and allies around the world to impose punishing penalties on Russian government entities, businesses and oligarchs.Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry official on Friday.