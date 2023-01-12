House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

5
MATTHEW DALY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China.

The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.

Rep. Cathy McMorris, R-Wash., the new head of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said the bill would help end what she called President Joe Biden's "abuse of our strategic reserves.”

Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the strategic reserve last year in a bid to halt rising gasoline prices amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The monthslong sales brought the stockpile to its lowest level since the 1980s. The administration said last month it will start to replenish the reserve now that oil prices have gone down.

McMorris Rodgers accused Biden of using the reserve to "cover up his failed policies'' that she said are driving up energy prices and inflation.

“Draining our strategic reserves for political purposes and selling it to China is a significant threat to our national and energy security. This must be stopped,'' McMorris Rodgers said.

The measure is the first in a series of GOP proposals aimed at “unleashing American energy production,'' McMorris Rodgers said as Republicans seek to boost U.S. production of oil, natural gas and other fossil fuels.

“There's more to come. This is just the beginning,'' she said.

Democrats, including former Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey, said Republicans were trying to fix a problem of their own making. China is among numerous potential adversaries that buy U.S. oil after the GOP-led Congress lifted an export ban in 2015.

“If Republicans were serious about addressing this issue, they would have brought forward a bill that banned all oil exports to China,” Pallone said, adding that sales from the strategic reserve amounted to about 2% of U.S. oil sold to China last year.

"If we truly want to address China using American oil to build its reserves, let’s actually take a serious look at that, rather than skirt around the issue because Republicans are scared of Big Oil’s wrath,” Pallone said.

The current process allows for crude oil sales from the strategic reserve to companies that make the highest offer, which includes U.S. subsidiaries of foreign oil companies, and they could then export that crude oil overseas. Last year, millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. reserves wound up being exported to China, including to a subsidiary of China’s state-run oil company, Sinopec.

The Energy Department said in a statement Thursday that Biden “rightly authorized emergency use” of the strategic reserve, also known as the SPR, to address supply disruptions and "provide relief to American families and refineries when needed the most.''

The Treasury Department estimates that release of oil from the emergency stockpile lowered prices at the pump by up to 40 cents per gallon. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, averaged about $3.27 per gallon on Thursday, down from just over $5 per gallon at their peak in June, according to the AAA auto club.

"By law we are required to select the highest value bid to ensure the best return for taxpayers, and since 2017 the vast majority of oil sold from the reserve is sold to American entities,” the Energy Department said. Over the last five years, less than 3% of oil from the strategic reserve has gone to China, officials said.

The House bill now goes to the Democratic-controlled Senate. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has introduced a similar measure.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lords of war’: DOJ lays out case that Proud Boys leaders led Capitol breach

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough urged jurors to convict five men of seditious conspiracy — a plot to use force to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

  • Revoke Bolsonaro's visa, 41 U.S. Democrats urge Biden administration

    Forty-one Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday to cooperate with Brazil's investigation into violent protests in Brasilia and revoke any U.S. visas held by former President Jair Bolsonaro. They sent a letter calling on the administration to support democracy and the rule of law in Brazil. "Furthermore, we must not allow Mr. Bolsonaro or any other former Brazilian officials to take refuge in the United States to escape justice for any crimes they may have committed when in office," the letter said.

  • Auburn teens face assault charges after allegedly firing gel pellets at middle schoolers

    The students had just been dropped off by a bus when were the target of gel pellets fired from a passing car, according to police. Such pellets, also called water beads, are typically fired from batt…

  • El DeBarge arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons possession

    Police approached Eldra 'El' DeBarge, of '80s R&B group DeBarge, at a Burbank gas station after they allegedly noticed expired tags on his vehicle.

  • ‘It’s a good day for victims,’ families, witnesses speak after Eizember execution

    Members of the Cantrell family shared their statements following Eizember’s execution.

  • Arrest made after body found in wooded area in Catawba County

    Detectives arrested a man after a decomposed body was found in December near Conover, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday.

  • House Republicans launch investigations into FBI, China

    House Republicans moved Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government. Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden administration, pledging to investigate federal law enforcement agencies, including those that are conducting probes into former President Donald Trump. Republicans also established a committee, with broad bipartisan support, to investigate “strategic competition” between the U.S. and China, in line with the party's push for a more hardline approach to the Asian nation.

  • I thought the COVID-19 pandemic was over – until I infected my family

    The new COVID variant, XBB.1.5, is more contagious than others. But we can still gear up and protect ourselves and those we love by getting vaccinated

  • Zillow says Charlotte housing market will be nation's hottest for 2023

    With the national housing market expected to continue to cool this year as affordability issues dampen demand, Zillow says it finds Charlotte as best equipped to navigate those choppy waters.

  • 'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through

    Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.

  • Factbox-The many companies in Digital Currency Group's crypto empire

    U.S. crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is at the center of the industry's latest meltdown after one of its companies, Genesis, froze customer withdrawals in November. DCG acquired crypto news website CoinDesk in 2016 after previously investing in the outlet. CoinDesk in November published a leaked balance sheet of Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Dow advances over 250 points in choppy trade as inflation retreats, but not by as much as some had hoped

    U.S. stocks rose in midday trade on Thursday, shaking off earlier losses after the December consumer-price index showed inflation continued to wane last month, but not by a wide enough margin to prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider further interest-rate hikes.

  • AG Garland names Robert Hur as special counsel in Biden classified documents matter

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced he has named former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur as a special counsel in the Biden classified documents matter. The development comes after the White House revealed Thursday morning that more classified documents had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington home, in addition to those discovered at his personal office in Washington, D.C.

  • Bolsonaro leaves U.S. hospital as riot outrage goes on

    STORY: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital near Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said. Video captured Bolsonaro entering a house in a gated community in Kissimmee, Florida, after his release. He was admitted to hospital on Monday for intestinal pains -- a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed key government buildings in the capital Brasilia. Bolsonaro’s hospital discharge came as an arrest order was issued for one of his ex-ministers over the rampage. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who became public security chief for Brasilia this month, after serving as Bolsonaro's justice minister. Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, was not in the city when the riots occurred, having flown to Florida earlier this month. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said he would cut short his family vacation in Florida and return to Brazil to “take care of [his] defense”. It was unclear if Torres had met with Bolsonaro in Florida. The judge also issued an order to arrest the head of Brasilia's military police. Details of the charges leveled against the pair were not immediately clear. But the arrest order cited their failure to ensure proper security forces were in place. The Sunday rampage came a week after president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and is widely seen as the worst attack on Brazilian democracy in decades. On Tuesday, another Supreme Court judge surveyed the damage done to the courthouse in Brasilia. In a tearful statement, Justice Gilmar Mendes questioned, “how did we get to this point?” Before adding, “we have to do everything to prevent this from happening again.”

  • U.S. seeks Canadian help to ease crowding at U.S.-Mexico border

    The United States is looking to Canada to help cope with the growing number of migrants at the United States' border with Mexico, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday. A possible trilateral agreement with Canada, the United States and Mexico was on the table as the three countries met in Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, spokewsoman Kristina Rosales told Reuters.

  • Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe

    Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April.

  • Why Bolsonaro Fled Brazil and What the U.S. Can Do About It

    During the insurrection in Brazil, Bolsonaro was in Florida. Now Biden is facing pressure to expel the former Brazilian president.

  • China note! EU-member Sweden locates rare earth deposits

    The beginning of the end of Europe’s dependency on China for precious rare earth materials may lie buried deep under the rugged reaches of northern Sweden, well above the Arctic Circle. Sweden’s iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday it has identified “significant deposits” in Lapland of rare earth elements that are essential for the manufacture of smartphones, electric vehicles and wind turbines. The government-owned company that mines iron ore at Kiruna, almost 1,000 kilometers (nearly 600 miles) north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.

  • SC postal workers accused in COVID relief fraud that cost millions, US Attorney says

    Three women were released on bail from federal court in Florence, SC, after being accused of defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

  • NFL Playoffs Wild Card Expert Picks Predictions Odds

    NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Wild Card weekend including Dallas vs Tampa Bay, New York vs Minnesota, and Baltimore vs Cleveland