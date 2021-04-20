House votes to condemn China's government for Hong Kong rights violations

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

The House passed a resolution on Monday to condemn China's government and Hong Kong's regional legislature for "the continued violation of rights and freedoms" in a near-unanimous vote.

Driving the news: The resolution calling on the governments to free Hong Kong's pro-democracy leaders, imprisoned under China's national security law, passed 418-1. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the only Congress member to vote against the measure.

  • Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, an open critic of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, was among a group of activists sentenced last Friday under the law, which was imposed on Hong Kong last year.

What they're saying: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said the passing of the resolution sent "a strong bipartisan message demanding that the Chinese and Hong Kong governments respect the will" of Hong Kongers, per The Hill.

  • "We will continue to push for democracy and respect for human rights in Hong Kong," he added.

"We will continue to demonstrate that we stand in solidarity with the pro-democracy figures and activists who have made tremendous sacrifices for their city and for their core human rights."

Meeks

The big picture: Former President Trump signed a bill last July sanctioning Chinese officials in response to Beijing's security law for Hong Kong.

  • The Biden administration has since stepped up sanctions for further curtailing of democracy in the Asian financial hub.

The other side: China did not immediately respond to the House vote, but President Xi Jinping made a series of thinly veiled swipes at the U.S. on Tuesday, warning against "bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs."

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Xi's comments.

