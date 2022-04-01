House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim

KEVIN FREKING
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under legislation the House approved Friday as Democrats made the case for allowing states to set their own policies on pot.

The bill is unlikely to become law since it is expected to die in the Senate. That would mirror what happened when a similar House-passed measure removing marijuana from the list of federally-controlled substances went nowhere in the Senate two years ago.

Still, Friday's vote gave lawmakers the chance to state their view on a decriminalization push that appears to have broad support with voters across the country.

The 2020 election showed how broadly accepted marijuana has become, with measures to legalize recreational pot breezing to victory in progressive New Jersey, moderate Arizona and conservative Montana and South Dakota.

The House approved the bill Friday with a mostly party-line vote of 220-204. All but two voting Democrats backed the measure, while only three Republicans did.

The measure would require federal courts to expunge prior marijuana convictions and conduct resentencing hearings for those completing their sentences. It also authorizes a 5% sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products that would be used for grant programs focused on job training, substance abuse treatment and loans to help disadvantaged small businesses get into the marijuana industry.

Democrats said the nation's federal prohibition on marijuana has had particularly devastating consequences for minority communities. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., cited statistics that showed Black Americans were four times more likely than white Americans to be arrested for marijuana possession, even though they use it at similar rates.

“Those criminal records can haunt people of color and impact the trajectory of their lives indefinitely," Hoyer said. “I regret that there are some members of our Congress who apparently think that's not worthy of attention."

“Make no mistake, yes, it is a racial justice bill," said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

Republicans who opposed the measure said marijuana is a gateway drug that would lead to greater use of opioids and other dangerous substances. They also said the pot sold today is far more potent than what was sold decades ago, leading to greater impairment for those who use it. They said decriminalization is not the priority that lawmakers should be focused on now, with the war in Ukraine and inflation driving up the cost of gas, food and other essential items.

“Yet the priority of this Congress now turns to expanding access to addictive, behavior-altering recreational drugs at a time when our country is also experiencing increased addiction, depression and suicide," said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.

Thirty-seven states and District of Columbia allow the medical use of cannabis products while 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“If states are the laboratories of democracy, it is long past time for the federal government to recognize that legalization has been a resounding success and that the conflict with federal law has become untenable," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

In the Senate, Democrats including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York asked colleagues in early February for their input on a marijuana decriminalization bill that they would be introducing later this year.

“This is an issue of individual freedom and basic fairness that clearly transcends party lines," the Democrats said in their letter to colleagues.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill to legalize marijuana passes U.S. House, but faces dim prospects in Senate

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana, which has created legal headaches for users and businesses in the states that have legalized it, though the measure was seen as unlikely to pass the Senate. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, sponsored by Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, which is in the process of legalizing the drug, removes marijuana from the list of controlled substances and eliminates criminal penalties for individuals who grow, distribute or possess it. But the MORE act will need to gain 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate before moving to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, an outcome widely seen as unlikely given the lack of Republican support for the measure.

  • House Passes Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

    Marijuana will remain illegal at the federal level, however, because the Senate won't go along.

  • House votes 220-204 to decriminalize marijuana

    The House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. If passed, the bill would leave it up to states to regulate the drug.

  • U.S. House passes cannabis legalization measure for the second time

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) by a vote of 220 to 204 mostly along partly lines. It's the second time the legislative body has approved the measure to legalize cannabis on the federal level after a vote in 2020. The measure is expected to meet the same fate as it did two years ago, namely it will not be taken up by the Senate. In both cases, the measure was sponsored by Jerrold Nadler, D., N.Y., who is ch

  • U.S. economy not letting war, pandemic get in the way of a good time

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Fear that the war in Ukraine would tilt the U.S. economy towards a 1970s-style bout of stagflation has given way to signs that Americans plan to keep traveling, returning to restaurants, and continuing a steady if still incomplete return to "normal." The latest nonfarm payrolls report released Friday showed employers added 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, continuing a strong run of hiring that has left key aspects of the U.S. labor market "little different" from where they were before the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. An additional nearly 600,000 people were employed or looking for work in March compared to the month before, adding to a recent steady rise in labor supply that Fed officials see as key to helping ease inflation, keeping hiring on track, and avoiding a joint run-up in both wages and prices.

  • Here are the 3 House Republicans who voted to legalize marijuana, and the 2 Democrats who voted against it

    The bill passed by a 220-204 margin in the House, but faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where lawmakers are working on their own proposal.

  • Toyota beats GM again in first quarter sales as chip shortage persists

    GM reported a 20% drop in new vehicle sales in the first three months of the year despite strong sales of pickups, SUVs and a few others.

  • China decries UK judges quitting HK court, London says democracy at stake

    HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) -China on Thursday blamed the resignation of two senior British judges from Hong Kong's highest court on "British pressure" against a sweeping national security law which makes dissent in the former British colony a crime punishable by jail. But British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in a report to parliament, said "the political and legal situation in Hong Kong has now deteriorated beyond the point where it is acceptable for serving UK judges to take part". The judges resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal (CFA) on Wednesday, saying they could not support an administration that had "departed from values of political freedom" and freedom of expression.

  • House passes legislation decriminalizing marijuana

    The House of Representatives voted Friday to approve legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and remove criminal penalties for certain cannabis-related offenses by a vote of 220-204. Three Republicans -- Reps. Tom McClintock, Brian Mast and Matt Gaetz -- joined almost all Democrats in voting for the legislation. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, known as the MORE Act, would remove marijuana from the controlled substances list, leaving it up to states to set their own laws.

  • White House blasts Trump's request for favor from Putin amid Ukraine war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump's request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on U.S. President Joe Biden's son, calling the move particularly poorly timed as war rages in Ukraine. Reporters asked White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield about the former president's comments on the "Just the News" TV program that raised unsubstantiated questions about Hunter Biden's former business dealings in Russia.

  • Taxes 2022: What Is the Deadline for Filing an Amended Return?

    What happens if you make a mistake on your taxes? Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service offers plenty of time to file an amended return, known as 1040-X. Discover: The Best and Worst Things To Buy...

  • Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Son Of A Preacher Man' By Dusty Springfield | Kellyoke

    In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Son Of A Preacher Man" by Dusty Springfield.

  • House Passes Bill to Legalize Marijuana. What That Means for Cannabis Stocks.

    The MORE act would decriminalize cannabis products at the federal level. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

  • Weed is likely to remain federally illegal, but 'cannabis banking' could pass this year

    Federal legalization of cannabis isn't likely to happen this year, experts say — but marijuana banking rules could change.

  • Pelosi declines to call for Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court but calls his wife, Ginni, 'an admitted and proud contributor to a coup'

    "I don't think he should have ever been appointed," Pelosi said of Thomas, while calling for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics.

  • Mitch McConnell says calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from January 6-related cases are an 'inappropriate pressure campaign'

    "Washington Democrats are now trying to bully this exemplary judge of 30-plus years out of entire legal subjects, or off the court entirely," he said.

  • Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden's laptop

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent a hard drive containing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Wednesday, one day after he requested that it be entered into the Congressional Record.

  • Tures: Several GOP Senators confirm unpopularity at the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings

    Columnist John Tures writes about the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and senators' unsavory behavior.

  • U.K. Spy Chief Says Russian Military Is a Bloody Mess, Shot Down Own Plane

    Chris McGrath/GettyVladimir Putin “massively misjudged the situation” in ordering the invasion of Ukraine and surely knows just how poorly things are going for Russian forces even though his closest advisers are hiding the truth from him, according to the head of Britain’s spy services.In a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra on Thursday morning, GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming said the Russian leader’s “unprovoked and premeditated attack on Ukraine” has been “shocking in e

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.