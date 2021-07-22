House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends

ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·2 min read

The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to allow in thousands more of the Afghans who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war, citing the urgency of protecting those on-the-ground allies from Taliban retaliation as the U.S. military withdrawal enters its final weeks.

Florida Republican and Vietnam war veteran Rep. Neal Dunn evoked the scenes of the U.S. military withdrawal from Vietnam, which left many Vietnamese who’d worked with American forces fearing — and sometimes meeting — death and detention.

“We cannot do this again. We must not do this again. We must bring back … all the people who were so important to us in combat,” Neal said, urging fellow lawmakers to vote for the bill. “Please do not abandon friends of America again.”

The House passed it 407-16, sending it to the Senate. The bill, by Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and former Army Ranger who fought in Afghanistan, allows 8,000 more visas for translators and others who worked with American troops and civilians in Afghanistan. It also eases some requirements for the visas.

Currently, 26,500 of the special Afghan visas are allocated.

President Joe Biden decreed an end to the U.S. military role in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, concluding a U.S. military effort that early on succeeded in its main goal of crushing the Afghanistan-based al-Qaida plotters of the 2001 attacks on the United States, but struggled to quell Afghanistan's former Taliban rulers and stabilize a Kabul-based elected government.

The Pentagon says the U.S. withdrawal is 95% finished and will be completed by Aug. 31.

The last weeks of withdrawal leave the Taliban apparently holding “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.

The Biden administration says there are 20,000 applicants so far, half of whom have not completed initial stages of review for the visas. The United States is also allowing former Afghan employees to bring in close family members.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Johnson urges EU to consider post-Brexit proposals seriously

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to consider seriously Britain's proposals to change what he called the "unsustainable" way a Brexit deal is governing trade with Northern Ireland. Since it completed its exit from the EU at the end of last year, Britain's ties with the bloc have reached new lows, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith over an agreement for post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. London accuses Brussels of being too purist, or legalistic, in interpreting what the deal means for some goods moving from Britain to its province of Northern Ireland.

  • Britain sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro's envoy Saab

    Britain on Thursday sanctioned one of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's envoys, Alex Saab, in connection with an allegedly corrupt deal to obtain supplies for Maduro’s government-run food subsidy programme. Saab, a Colombian national, is currently detained in Cape Verde facing extradition to the United States, which accuses him of helping Maduro's government skirt U.S. sanctions imposed in 2019. Britain said Saab had been sanctioned along with his associate Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas for exploiting two of Venezuela’s public programmes which were set up to supply poor Venezuelans with affordable foodstuffs and housing.

  • U.S., Germany to vow action on Russia in Nord Stream 2 deal -sources

    The United States and Germany will take action against Russia if it uses the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to harm Ukraine or other Eastern European countries, according to two sources familiar with a bilateral agreement expected on Wednesday. The agreement, hammered out in recent months by senior U.S. and German officials and first reported by Reuters on Tuesday, will resolve a long-standing dispute over the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany.

  • U.S. details plans to evacuate some Afghan translators who worked with American troops

    The U.S. will move thousands of interpreters from Afghanistan, but it faces criticism for its lack of plans for other Afghans in danger from the Taliban.

  • Unilever chief says company 'fully committed' to Israel

    The chief executive of Unilever on Thursday said the global consumer goods giant remains “fully committed” to doing business in Israel, distancing himself from this week’s announcement by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand to stop serving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

  • Our analysis of 7 months of polling data shows friendships, the economy and firsthand experience shaped and reshaped views on COVID-19 risks

    Political leanings and community features predicted support of COVID-19 mitigation measures. wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images PlusEven though Americans shared the experience of living through a global pandemic, their individual attitudes towards it differed and evolved – sometimes dramatically. We study risk perception. Using public opinion polls and state-level data, we conducted an in-depth analysis of how American attitudes and behaviors changed over the course of the pandemic. Since the fir

  • No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts, the State Department said Wednesday. Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others in the northeastern city of Tianjin on Sunday as part of her current trip to Asia, which also is taking her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. China’s Foreign Ministry said that Sherman would “hold talks” with Xie Feng, a vice minister in charge of China-U.S. relations, and “meet” with Wang later.

  • Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have 'strategic momentum'

    The Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, setting the stage for a decisive period in coming weeks as American forces complete their withdrawal, the top U.S. military officer said Wednesday. “This is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people — the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon press conference. Speaking alongside Milley, Austin said the U.S. will “keep an eye on” al-Qaida, the extremist network whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

  • Biden makes prime-time pitch for infrastructure, but Ohioans press on voting rights and more

    President Biden went to Cincinnati to promote his infrastructure plans at a union hall and a CNN town hall, amid bipartisan talks at the Capitol.

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

    The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm. “It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish military wrote on Twitter.

  • Greece extends mandatory regular testing for unvaccinated tourism staff

    Greece said on Thursday all unvaccinated restaurant and tourism workers nationwide must undergo regular COVID-19 tests, extending an obligation that previously applied only on some popular holiday islands as case numbers have continued to climb. After a disastrous year in 2020 where global travel evaporated, Greece lifted most restrictions and has been hoping for at least a partial revival of its crucial tourist industry over the summer. But following a renewed spike in COVID infections in recent weeks due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, Greece last week ordered testing twice a week for unvaccinated workers in restaurants and tourism companies on some of the country's main holiday islands in an effort to save its summer season.

  • U.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Germany on Wednesday unveiled an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under which Berlin pledged to respond to any attempt by Russia to use energy as a weapon against Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries. The pact aims to mitigate what critics see as the strategic dangers of the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany. U.S. officials have opposed the pipeline, which would allowRussia to export gas directly to Germany and potentially cut offother nations, but President Joe Biden's administration has chosen not to try to kill it with U.S. sanctions.

  • AI breakthrough could transform battle against disease

    A program has been used to predict the structures of nearly every protein in the human body.

  • What could the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan mean for the local interpreters who helped

    60 Minutes+ correspondent Enrique Acevedo joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss his latest report on Afghan interpreters and the dangers they face as U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Vaccinated Florida attorney general gets Covid after border trip with Ron DeSantis

    Ashley Moody was also in close contact with other officials

  • Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as virus wave spreads

    Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to treating patients on the floor. Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks the three Southeast Asian nations have now all surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave, fueled by the virulent delta variant, tightens its grip on the region.

  • Report: Disney may get $570M in tax breaks for new campus

    The Walt Disney Co. stands to benefit from more than a half billion dollars in tax breaks for building a new regional campus in Florida that promises to employ at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. The company could claim more than $570 million in tax breaks over 20 years for the project, which would be among the largest in Florida history for a single corporation, according to documents obtained Wednesday through a public records request by the Orlando Sentinel from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity. Disney’s capital investment for the project could be as much as $864 million, the documents showed.

  • Biden tells crowd: 'I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnated. The fact is you can't look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th.'

    President Joe Biden made the comment when asked whether he was confident Congress could effectively investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.