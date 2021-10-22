House votes to hold ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nine Republicans joined Democrats Thursday in voting to refer criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon. As Kris Van Cleave reports, the former Trump aide refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the deadly Capitol insurrection. Then, Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the next steps along with the latest on negotiations over Democrats' social spending bill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories