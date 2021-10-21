House votes to hold Trump-ally in criminal contempt
The House of Representatives voted to hold Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena investigating the Jan. 6 riots.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who are miles apart in terms of ideology and political style, got in a heated spat on the House floor Thursday afternoon.
Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were two of only nine Republicans to vote in favor of the measure to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee
Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”
The memo, exclusively obtained by Fox News, provides “key takeaways” from Birx’s committee testimony to Republicans and gives fresh insight into the origins of the virus as well as the US government’s pandemic response.
President Joe Biden fumbled his words during a Wednesday speech, appearing to say he commuted on Amtrak for 36 years as vice president.
Many of the Republicans who voted to hold Bannon in contempt of congress also voted to impeach former President Trump.
Lauren Witzke, the 2020 GOP candidate for US Senate in Delaware, told followers she had "lost all of my senses."
Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.
"I ask each one of you to step back from the brink. I urge you to do what you know is right, to think of the long arc of history," Cheney said.
Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.
Republicans pressed Attorney General Merrick Garland about ethics concerns surrounding Hunter Biden's art, priced up to an eye-popping $500,000, and other financial dealings during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.
The poll worker who received the prize said he was told he only received the minimum reward as larger ones were reserved for "bigger fish."
The National Fraternal Order of Police issued a blistering statement in response to Chicago’s request for suburban police officers to volunteer to help fight surging crime in the city’s urban center.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new standard license plate Thursday called "Sunshine in Ohio."
Rep. Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, revealed on Thursday that Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks sent letters to federal agencies requesting information and identifying himself as the committee’s original ranking member.
Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it.
It’s hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits former President Donald Trump is facing, but let’s add this one to the long list. This time, it’s the Westchester, New York district attorney, who is reportedly investigating the Trump National Golf Club Westchester records over misleading statements about the property’s value resulting in lower […]
"It's very sad to think that someone who you worked for that hard to get elected is not even willing to listen," one advisor told The New York Times.
Bannon, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, has refused to testify about his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
The “Watch What Happens Live” host hit the conservative personality with a question about hypocrisy as McCain promoted her new audio memoir.