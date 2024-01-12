House votes to override DeWine veto of transgender legislation

Jan. 12—COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill that would put restrictions on medical care and procedures for transgender minors and would bar transgender athletes from women's sports.

The Republican governor vetoed the legislation, passed by the General Assembly, dominated by his party, in December.

"I continue to believe it is in the best interests of children for these medical decisions to be made by the child's parents and not by the government," DeWine said in a news release, following the 65-28 House vote.

Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, R-93, whose district includes Lawrence County, voted for the override.

Stephens spoke with The Tribune on Wednesday, following the vote.

"This is the third time we've voted on this bill," Stephens noted, adding that all Republicans in the House voted to override DeWine's veto.

Stephens said the amount of support for the legislation in his party had not wavered in the vote.

The Senate will vote on the matter on Jan. 24, where Stephens said he is confident in its support. The override must pass both chambers.