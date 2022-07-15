House votes to restore abortion rights
The House has voted to restore abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (July 15)
Restaurateur Anton Pinskiy said he will become a co-owner of Starbucks Corp's coffee shops in Russia, Forbes Russia reported on Friday. It said he will partner up with rapper Timati and the Sindika holding company. "Judging from the fact that we are now closing the deal, we made just the right offer," Forbes quoted Pinskiy as saying.
Stacey Abrams, who’s running to be governor of Georgia, discusses her state’s pending six-week abortion ban and how she became pro-choice.
The 10-year-old was legally barred from terminating her pregnancy in her home state.
An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended.
Lankford criticizes Biden for being too lax on immigration
SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12% of the global EV market. Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan.
During a public hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney said Trump tried to call a witness in the January 6 probe, prompting the unnamed person to decline his call.
Time was wasting away for would-be cruisers on Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville cruise ship this week, after the coast guard stopped the ship from sailing on schedule. But the order was lifted Friday after safety issues were corrected.
A kayaker from Erie County successfully reeled in a large catfish while fishing on Lake Erie while fireworks exploded in the night sky.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said. The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. Webb was also a social media star.
The way Brittney Griner will eventually leave Russia is via prisoner exchange, experts say. It would involve a complicated dance between governments.
Abortion rights advocates say the reversal of Roe v. Wade has led to chaos.
Mark Cuban’s business plan is right out of the television show “Shark Tank” — keep costs low and passing on the savings to customers.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was to appear in a Moscow court again after pleading guilty to drug charges. 7-Eleven is offering a $100,000 reward for information about a masked gunman who robbed six of its stories in Southern California and killed two people in the process. And Netflix is adding commercials, with less expensive subscriptions.
No tropical cyclones are expected in the Atlantic basin for the next five days.
The bank's worst-case scenario now projects the S&P 500 stock index will fall another 14% during the rest of 2022.
Despite record-high inflation and soaring food prices, many Americans still seem to prefer dining out.
The Ukrainian military has already cleared 44 settlements in Kherson Oblast of Russian troops, reported the acting head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Butriy at a briefing on July 14.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson had claimed Rep. Mike Kelly's staff had sought to pass along paperwork on Jan. 6 regarding false electors.