House Ways and Means Committee votes to release Trump's tax returns

The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a global concern due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. "The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP, given the size of China's economy," Price told a daily briefing at the State Department. "It's not only good for China to be in a stronger position vis-a-vis COVID but it's good for the rest of the world as well," Price said.