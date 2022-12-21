House Ways and Means Committee votes to release Trump's tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release portions of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Provenance Hotel operations sold, along with 50 percent ownership stake in 8 hotel properties including local property in separate deal.
A mural covering much of an eight-story building celebrates educator Pearlie Harris and the role Black teachers played in South Carolina education.
Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll on Monday. It's the highest the Huskies, unranked in the preseason, have been in the AP poll since they were No. 1 on March 2, 2009. “We just have to stick to our identity,” said UConn star Adama Sanogo, who had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-48 romp at Butler on Saturday.
Alexa Bliss comments on Bray Wyatt‘s return and reflects on […]
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan opposition political parties are moving to ditch Juan Guaidó as head of their so-called interim government, which would mark the end of a US-backed strategy that has failed to force out President Nicolás Maduro. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree,
The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a global concern due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. "The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP, given the size of China's economy," Price told a daily briefing at the State Department. "It's not only good for China to be in a stronger position vis-a-vis COVID but it's good for the rest of the world as well," Price said.
The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation recently reported that Sergei Shoigu had inspected the "forward positions of Russian units." However, it turned out that the Defence Minister was dozens of kilometres away from the front line.
For smart shoppers who like value and reliability, these are the best cars, trucks, and SUVs recommend by KBB for most buyers across a range of segments
An internal fight about what to do with Trump's tax returns complicates House Democrats' plans with less than a month to go before they lose power.
The harder you work, the more invincible you become.
After Mike Leach died people shared their stories of the former coach, including the time he coached a 6-man team
Musk was snapped at the World Cup final with the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, which invested $375 million in Musk's purchase of Twitter.
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has announced a slew of austerity measures, including plans to shut down markets and shopping centers early and asking government employees to work from home to save energy costs amid an ongoing economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, congressional appropriators released the text of a massive, $1.65 trillion spending bill for the fiscal year that runs through September. Now lawmakers are racing to pass the 4,155-page package by Friday night, when current federal funding expires. With a powerful winter storm set to expected to hit the Midwest and East Coast later this week, potentially jeopardizing holiday travel plans ahead of the Christmas holiday on Sunday, the House and Senate have some added
From the galaxy of "Star Wars" to the animated oasis of anthropomorphic dogs in Australia, these 10 TV shows blew us away in 2022.
McCarthy's contentious bid for House speaker may have just enough opposition to deny him the gavel, putting the GOP's agenda at risk as it takes on a host of ambitious policies
Americans' savings rates have dwindled, but a provision of the 'Secure Act 2.0' could help workers establish cash savings funds.
GettyPoorly concealed panic has permeated Russian airwaves this week, with pro-Kremlin pundits arguing not against the war—but against any possibility of a negotiated peace. Western proposals are being treated with the utmost suspicion, and the same goes for any Russians in positions of power who might be willing to consider them.Appearing on the state TV program Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, Professor Dmitry Evstafiev brought up a recent article by former Secretary of State Henry Kissi
Duke University's Campbell Harvey said the 10-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread which he pioneered as a model may be sending a “false signal.''