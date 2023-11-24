House of the Week: Burrillville home has plenty of space, deeded lake access

House: Colonial at 455 East Wallum Lake Road, Burrillville

Owners: Eugene and Elaine Waterman

Rooms: 15 rooms: 5 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms and 2 half baths; guest quarters; recreation room; study; sunroom; chef's kitchen; 10-seat wet bar; upper level laundry room; formal and informal dining rooms; deeded lake access on Wilson Reservoir

Features: Solid cherry floating spiral staircase spanning three levels; flowing stream in the backyard; coffered and vaulted ceilings; established fruit orchard

Statistics: 5,337 square feet; Lot: 3.77 acres

Price: $1,200,000; Taxes: $11,398 property tax and a town fire tax of $1,384

Contact: David Sepulveda, Realty One Group Executives (ONE Luxe), (401) 457-8383, dave.sepy@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Houses for sale in Rhode Island: Burrillville home has plenty of space