House where four University of Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month

The home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed a little more than a year ago will be demolished later this month, the university said Thursday.

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed in the off-campus home in November 2022. They were found dead Nov. 13, 2022.

The university in Moscow in western Idaho in February announced plans to destroy the structure.

On Thursday, it said that after defense lawyers for murder suspect Bryan Kohberger are able to take photographs and gather other information, demolition is expected to begin Dec. 28.

“It may take several days to completely clear the site,” the university said in a statement.

The owner of the home donated it to the university after the killings.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” University President Scott Green said in the statement. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

A trial date for Kohberger has not yet been set, the university said. He was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania, and in May, he was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

