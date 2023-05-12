UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff in Xenia

UPDATE @ 6:15 p.m.

A suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff in Xenia late Friday afternoon.

Police officers and the Xenia SWAT team were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to a house on Thornhill Avenue near Ornsby Drive near Spring Hill Park, dispatchers told News Center7.

Officers and the SWAT team have the suspect in custody, Xenia Police Chris Stute confirmed to News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright.

Chris Stutes, Xenia Police Chief, told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright by text message that officers are looking for a wanted person.

Images show SWAT team members as well as Xenia Police officers, and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies also at the scene.

