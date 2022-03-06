🌱 'House Zero' Unveiled In Austin + SXSW Music Is Back Again!

Good morning, Austin! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, March 7 off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening around town today.

On Wednesday, March 2, a 2,000+ square foot 3D printed home referred to as "House Zero" was unveiled in Austin, "ahead of tours that will be offered during South by Southwest (SXSW) to showcase the impact of robotics on homes and neighborhoods." Jason Ballard, ICON co-founder and CEO, said, "This is ground zero for the beginning of a whole new way of designing.” According to him, printing a house is faster and less expensive than building one, and it also costs less to heat and cool. House Zero, located at 1700 Riverview Street, will offer free tours from March 13-15 during SXSW, but reservations are required, and SXSW badge holders will be given priority entrance. Ballard said, “This is the beginning of an experiment, but I think what I see and what I feel when I’m in this space only encourages me to keep going.” For more details visit: (WKRC TV Cincinnati) South by Southwest (SXSW) is coming back again, and will take place from March 11–20, after two years of "cancellations and virtual showcases" due to COVID-19. This year's event will not only feature in-person conferences and festivals, but it will also have 2,000 music artists, with over 200 of them from the Austin area! For a list with details of "10 must-see local artists" during SXSW, please visit: (The Austinot) A public health education campaign titled "Address Your Stress" is being launched by "The Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) under Austin Public Health" to make people aware of the body's response to stress and to teach methods to prevent stress on a short and long-term basis. Michelle Myles, manager of OVP, said, “When we constantly operate within our stress response, we have limited access to critical thinking and the heightened senses in our body that wears us out. Add in an acute stressor and interpersonal conflict, and you have a recipe for violence that could have been prevented if cooler minds prevailed." Adrienne Sturrup, Austin Public Health Director, said, “Normalizing this experience can keep people from feeling isolated and stuck in this hard place. Getting some perspective on stress and how to navigate it gives us hope that tomorrow can be better than today as it keeps us from escalating our conflicts into violent confrontations.” For information on stress and for help and advice, please visit the campaign website and see: (KVUE.com)

Donate Blood and Receive a Free Thunderbird Food Bar at We Are Blood. (9 a.m.)

A Look at the Asiatic Fleet Exhibit at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

Community Conversations regarding new middle school in northeast Austin via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3oVlQak. (6 p.m.)

Multilingual Education Advisory Committee (MEAC) meeting via Zoom. To request Zoom link and for more information, call the main Multilingual Education main line at 512-414-4734 or email aisdmultilingual@austinisd.org. (6 p.m.)

Virtual Full Body Workout Online Class by Stronger Austin. (7 p.m.)

"Spread The Words" Concert with Grammy Winner Hila Plitmann at Bates Recital Hall. More information at https://go.evvnt.com/1027417-0?pid=4509. (8 p.m.)

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring lifeguards and Summer Camp counselors! If you love being outdoors, working with kids, biking, kayaking or swimming, a job with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department might be right for you! Positions start at $15 per hour for lifeguards aged 15 and over, and for Summer Camp counselors ages 16 and up. An in-person hiring fair will be held on March 14, 16 and 18. Learn more and apply today at

austintexas.gov/summerjobs lifeguardaustin.com." (Facebook)

"Did you know that you can get your parking validated for certain garages when you purchase something at most 2nd Street District businesses in downtown Austin? Find out more on the 2nd Street District website at 2nd Street District | AustinTexas.gov." (Facebook)

"Celebrate Women's History Month by listening in on a panel speaking on women in national security, learn about possible ways to motivate and engage China in arms control, and continue to learn more about the actions taken by European nations, the EU, and NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To learn more about network events and organizations connecting us to the world, visit https://mailchi.mp/.../international-austin-weekly." (Facebook)

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop-What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce (March 12)

