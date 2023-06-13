Housebuilder’s first-half results went down badly with the market but it has solid foundations

According to Warren Buffett’s mentor, Benjamin Graham, the best investment returns are reaped by realists who buy from pessimists and sell to optimists.

This column likes to think of itself as a realist (and even predisposed to being a fully-paid up member of the awkward, contrarian squad) and there is clearly no shortage of pessimists around when it comes to Crest Nicholson (CRST) stock, so we shall tough it out with the housebuilder, even if last week’s first-half results are going down badly with the market.

We shall simply have to be patient and await the return of optimism.

Shares in the FTSE 250 stock sagged by 10pc on the day of the interims, which, in all truth, was not our expectation.

Investors took fright when chief executive Peter Truscott flagged how investment in IT, new offices for regional expansion and pay rises for staff mean total administrative costs would rise by £10m to £60m in the year to October 2023, some £5m more than previously indicated.

That is a tidy sum when compared with consensus forecasts for annual operating profit of £73m (going into the interim results) and may well be raising fears that Truscott has a bigger-than-expected job on his hands turning around company fortunes.

Crest Nicholson’s earnings and profit margins peaked in 2017, well before the pandemic and lockdowns, let alone rising interest rates and the end of Help to Buy, thanks largely to operational miscues.

The announcement that it will require greater investment than initially thought to open up new avenues for growth and upgrade customer service may deter investors impatient for improved performance, even if the need to pay higher salaries to hard-working staff is entirely understandable.

This could only magnify fears about the wider housing cycle, as inflation refuses to die down as hoped and potentially force interest rates to stay higher for longer than expected, at a time when housing affordability is a key issue, thanks to the combination of lofty prices and higher mortgage rates.

That difficult combination is reflected in the 18pc drop in completions in the first half.

Add in higher costs and operating profit and margins are down on an underlying basis, adjusting for last year’s fire cladding costs, which resulted in a loss in the first half a year ago.

The statement is not all doom and gloom. Sales per outlet per week are still rising from last autumn’s lows, pricing is still firm, and the company is clawing back £11.1m from third parties for defective design and workmanship, presumably relating to fire-safety remediation issues, to offset some of its own expenses there.

In addition, the balance sheet carries a net cash pile.

Sceptics may be wondering whether the uptick in sales per outlet per week will last, as UK mortgage approvals weaken again and the average UK house price of £286,532 (according to Halifax) represents 8.5 times the average national salary of £33,384 (according to the Office for National Statistics).

Mortgage approvals are back to 2011 levels, before then chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne artificially goosed demand (but did nothing to boost supply) with the Help to Buy scheme.

Such concerns are understandable, but they are hardly new and one thing firmly in favour of Crest Nicholson’s shares are their lowly valuation.

Even after the sharp falls of the past week (and indeed the past year) we still have a small paper profit because we paid a low valuation initially. We have also banked 30.6p per share in dividends.

Crest Nicholson is leaving the first-half dividend unchanged at 5.5p a share, to further top up the pot, and its promise to keep the full-year payment to October 2023 at 17p should provide solace, too.

That sum equates to a chunky dividend yield of 7.6pc, which could catch the eye of income-seekers, especially patient ones who look to the cash pile for comfort and believe that demand for quality dwellings will continue to outstrip supply long term.

In addition, its £575m market capitalisation represents just 0.65 times net assets of £877m as of the end of the first half. There are just £29m in intangible assets on the balance sheet, too, so that is a 35pc discount to tangible asset, or book, value.

That goes a long way to pricing in even a deep housing downturn, so we shall just hunker down with the net cash pile and lowly valuation as shelter against any housing storm.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: CRST

Share price at close: 225p

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stockbroker

