Household debt burden set to double by 2026, outstripping National Insurance tax cut

According to Lib Dem analysis, people will be forced to fork out an extra £230 per month by 2026 - Marcia Straub

The household debt burden is set to double by 2026, with sky-high repayment charges far outstripping savings from National Insurance cuts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that the cost of paying back household debt will rise from £73 billion in 2023 to £151 billion in 2026, some £50 billion higher than it was during the 2008 financial crisis.

According to Lib Dem analysis, this means people will be forced to fork out an extra £230 per month by 2026, compared with the £40 the average earner will save from the Chancellor’s cut to National Insurance.

The increase relates to the cost of repaying debts, such as interest on mortgages, rather than the debt itself.

Soaring burden because of interest rate rises

The Lib Dems attributed the soaring burden to consecutive Bank of England interest rate rises.

In his Autumn Statement on Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt announced that he would cut National Insurance by two percentage points from January.

The levy will be slashed from 12 per cent to 10 per cent, in a move that will save someone on the average salary of £35,000 more than £450 a year, or roughly £40 per month.

But with debt servicing costs on the rise, the Lib Dems said this would be a drop in the ocean.

Sarah Olney, the Conservatives' Treasury spokesman - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokesman, said: “This is a horror show for Brits. There is no end in sight to the mortgage nightmare faced by millions.

“Not only have household finances been clobbered by a barrage of tax rises, but now they face household debts not seen since the financial crisis.

“This is the true cost of the Conservative Government crashing the economy with their botched budget. The Liz Truss hangover continues to cripple the British economy and people’s wallets.

“The blunt truth is that any tax cut before the election will be more than cancelled out by the mortgage bombshell.”

Tory MPs welcome tax cuts

Tory MPs welcomed Wednesday’s tax cuts, but some went public with calls to quicken the pace and were already naming their next demands.

Mr Hunt insisted that it would “take time to get taxes down to the levels they were” when challenged on the soaring burden. He did not rule out an income tax cut next year.

The National Insurance cut was bigger than speculated. It will kick in from Jan 6 rather than the usual April date, prompting speculation that the Tories are considering an early election.

